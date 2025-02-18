Daresbury Laboratory welcomes first businesses to new 5G Ecosystem

STFC welcomes the first businesses to join its new 5G Ecosystem at Daresbury Laboratory, designed to support and accelerate innovation.

Person working on an electrical board. Credit: STFC

From supporting the NHS to mapping accessible routes for people with disabilities, these pioneering companies are set to discover how 5G can transform industries and deliver real societal benefits.

Funded by a £2.2 million investment from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the 5G Ecosystem brings investment into the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Daresbury Laboratory, as part of Sci-Tech Daresbury in the Liverpool City Region, to more than £500 million over the past five years.

The Power of 5G

5G is more than just faster connectivity, it is a transformative technology with the speed, reliability and capacity to:

drive innovation

boost productivity

revolutionise industries, from healthcare to manufacturing

A recent report published by Imperial College London (PDF, 750KB), stated that 5G could contribute around £173 billion to the UK economy by 2035.

Unlocking commercial opportunities

The 5G Ecosystem at Daresbury Laboratory enables businesses to develop and test next generation 5G applications in a real-world setting, without risk. It is also supported by STFC’s Hartree Centre, the UK’s largest supercomputing facility dedicated to supporting industry.

By integrating 5G connectivity with 3D printing, virtual and augmented reality, and high-performance computing, businesses can:

rapidly prototype

streamline the development of new products and services

reduce costs

reduce time to market

The ‘Living Lab’ environment enables them to simulate complex scenarios and process vast amounts of data, accelerating development and opening new commercial opportunities.

Furthermore, unlike any other 5G test facility in the UK, the 5G Ecosystem at Daresbury Laboratory is the first to offer the full suite of 5G technologies, making it a one-of-a-kind hub for innovation.

The winning businesses

Following a recent proof of concept call, seven businesses were selected and are now working on defined project-specific innovations, that have the potential to provide tangible benefits to our society and economy.

The winning businesses are:

AllGreen Energy

AllGreen Energy is using 5G to:

optimise energy consumption in commercial buildings

enhance real-time data collection from sensors to improve efficiency and communication between energy management systems and infrastructure

Dynamic Devices Ltd

Dynamic Devices is developing an interactive 5G-powered AR onboarding system that provides real-time, location-based training, improving staff integration, compliance, and workforce management.

Inovus Ltd

Inovus Ltd is integrating 5G into its Sim Station to enable seamless cloud-based storage and real-time surgical feedback. This will enhance medical training accessibility and supporting NHS hospitals with unreliable connectivity.

Sustainable Smart Technologies Ltd

Sustainable Smart Technologies Ltd is demonstrating how WiFi devices and low-power sensors can be integrated into 5G networks to:

reduce technological waste

lower infrastructure costs

boost industrial efficiency

Proaptus Ltd

Proaptus Ltd is leveraging 5G to develop an artificial intelligence-powered railway monitoring system that links drones and fibre-optic sensors, enabling:

real-time issue detection

faster response times

improved national transport security

Render Nation Ltd

Render Nation Ltd is creating a 5G-enabled multi-user virtual reality training environment for hazardous workplaces:

enhancing safety

improving knowledge retention

reducing engineering costs

Mvine Ltd

Mvine is developing a 5G-powered wayfinding app to improve accessibility for disabled visitors.

Free from limitations

Jordan Van Flute, Chief Technology Officer at Inovus Medical, said:

We are thrilled to bring 5G technology into hospital settings, ensuring that surgeons can access our training products seamlessly as they advance their skills, free from network limitations.

Tangible benefits

Paul Vernon, Head of STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory said:

From healthcare and defence to entertainment and infrastructure, the adoption of 5G across UK industry is critical to supporting the country’s economic growth. The new 5G Ecosystem here at Daresbury Laboratory sets out to provide a valuable and unique environment where businesses and organisations can unlock the potential of 5G technologies, driving productivity, efficiency and growth across multiple sectors. I am excited to welcome these pioneering businesses to the 5G Ecosystem, where we have world class technologies and the expertise to support them. Going forward, this facility will become a valuable resource for businesses to discover and unlock the full potential of 5G and the advantages it can bring.

Get involved

