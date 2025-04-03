National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Dark web site taken offline as information on 63 users passed to UK forces
Sixty-three UK-based users of a Dark Web site hosting child sexual abuse material have been identified following work by the National Crime Agency.
Police in Germany started an investigation into the site, Kidflix, which resembled a well-known video streaming service.
They identified 1275 users from around the world who had either paid for access to material through crypto currency, or earned access through uploading their own material where they would earn site specific credits which would allow them access to further child abuse imagery.
After receiving information from the German authorities in February, NCA officers identified 63 UK users who were active on the site and had used cryptocurrency to access CSA material. Investigators then provided the intelligence to 28 UK forces so action could be taken.
To date, 30 people have been arrested in the UK and the Dark Web site has been taken down by the German authorities.
NCA Senior Manager Neil Keeping said:
"With thanks to our law enforcement partners in Germany and Europol, a dangerous site hosting tens of thousands of child sexual abuse videos has been taken down.
"NCA intelligence officers worked quickly to identify the UK users of the site, providing a package of intelligence to forces across the country so arrests could be made and children could be safeguarded.
"Providing this global to local response is paramount in our role to protect children from child sexual abuse and criminals who seek out this content.
"We will continue to work with international law enforcement partners to disrupt the online platforms that operate on the dark web, purely for the sexual gratification of offenders, and ensure children are safeguarded from abuse."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/dark-web-site-taken-offline-as-information-on-63-users-passed-to-uk-forces
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood: Brothers jailed for 31 years for raping girls31/03/2025 14:15:00
Two brothers who raped vulnerable girls 18 years ago have been jailed for 31 years, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Sadistic online harm groups putting people at unprecedented risk, warns the NCA25/03/2025 14:15:00
The Director General of the National Crime Agency has warned of a “deeply concerning” trend of online networks of predominantly teenage boys, dedicated to inflicting harm and committing a range of criminality.
Man charged over Warwickshire firearms find24/03/2025 14:15:00
A man from Warwickshire has been charged after National Crime Agency officers found a gun and ammunition at his home.
National Crime Agency launches online campaign to tackle 'sextortion' among young teenage boys20/03/2025 15:15:00
The National Crime Agency has launched a campaign to combat the threat posed to teenage boys by financially motivated sexual extortion - a type of online blackmail widely known as 'sextortion'.
Man charged in NCA investigation after £1m seized by Border Force at Heathrow Airport20/03/2025 11:20:00
A man has been charged with money laundering following the seizure of £1m in suitcases at Heathrow Airport.
Man arrested in Co Armagh as NCA investigation into cannabis importation continues20/03/2025 10:20:00
A man from County Armagh has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the importation of 34 kilos of cannabis.
Operation Henhouse: 422 arrests and £7.5m seized in national crackdown on fraud19/03/2025 16:10:00
422 people have been arrested in a UK-wide campaign against fraud, coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre and City of London Police.
Northamptonshire man threatened to send victim's indecent images to her family members14/03/2025 15:25:00
A man from Northamptonshire who blackmailed a child into sending him further indecent images by threatening to send them to her family and friends has been sentenced.