Dartford-Thurrock Crossing annual accounts 2020 to 2021

Publication of the Dartford-Thurrock Crossing charging scheme accounts for 2020 to 2021.

My noble friend, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport Baroness Vere of Norbiton has made the following ministerial statement.

Under regulation 3 (1) (d) of the Trunk Road Charging Schemes (Bridges and Tunnels) (Keeping of Accounts) (England) Regulations 2003, annual accounts for the Dartford-Thurrock Crossing charging scheme are published today (20 January 2022).

The accounts relate to the financial year 2020 to 2021 and will be placed in the libraries of both Houses.

