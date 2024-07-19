DASA calls for novel innovations in new fast paced competition

DASA has launched a new £2 million Themed Competition seeking fast paced proposals over four key challenge areas called Innovation in Support of Operations.

DASA has launched a new Themed Competition: Innovation in Support of Operations

Funded by the Ministry of Defence

Up to £2 million (excluding VAT) funding available for novel ideas

Three competition cycles closing on 10 September, 22 October and 3 December

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition called Innovation in Support of Operations. Run on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, this competition seeks fast paced scalable proposals across four key challenge areas.

Background: Can you make a real world difference, fast and at scale?

The UK Government is continually assessing lessons from world events. From these lessons, we seek to rapidly adopt solutions that enhance our military and economic advantage. This competition intends to identify nearly ready solutions and techniques that can be accelerated into scalable and deliverable effect faster than our adversaries.

This rapid, multiple cycle competition will run for three cycles, open continuously from 18 July until 3 December 2024.

Competition key information

Cycle 1 close – 12:00 Midday on 10 September 2024 (BST)

Cycle 2 close – 12:00 Midday on 22 October 2024 (BST)

Cycle 3 close – 12:00 Midday on 3 December 2024 (GMT)

Total funding available for all successful bids in this competition is £2 million (excluding VAT)

Funded proposals are expected to be in the range of £50,000 to £200,000

A number of proposals may be funded

Competition Challenges

Challenge 1: Novel and enhanced scale complex manufacture of materiel

We are looking for new ways to:

improve the capability and performance of materiel

increase volume of materiel

reduce the cost or extend the life of materiel

Challenge 2: Autonomous system navigation and applique options

We are seeking ways to make legacy ground vehicles operate with basic autonomy. We are also seeking new UAS navigation solutions that can interface with industry standard architecture.

Challenge 3: Wide-area sense and detect

We are looking for reduced cost, low probability of intercept, wide-area sense and detect including (but not limited to) air search (including passive) and the function of 3D counter-battery radar.

Challenge 4: Innovative solutions for minefield breaching

We are seeking innovative methods to effect a breach of conventional, deep, extensive and heavily protected minefields quickly, cheaply, and with sufficient regard for personnel protection.

For in depth details of the Competition Challenges, please read the full Competition Document.

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL )

For this competition we are seeking technology output and demonstration at technology readiness level (TRL) 6 as a minimum no later than three months from the contract start date.

If you think you have an innovation that meets the scope and timeline for one of the Competition Challenges, why not read the full Competition Document and submit a proposal?