Innovate UK
|Printable version
DASA launches DTEP
The Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) is a £16 million programme to boost small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) defence innovation.
- The Defence Technology Exploitation Programme will help keep the UK at the forefront of defence technology
- Joining innovations and up to 50% of government funding with large suppliers
- Grants of up to £500,000 available per project
A £16 million programme to boost small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) defence innovation was recently (27 July 2022) launched.
With the innovation of SMEs, the resources of big suppliers and initial funding from government, the Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) is designed to bring the key components together to allow pioneering projects to flourish.
The aim is to keep the United Kingdom at the forefront of defence technology, improving the capabilities available to our Armed Forces, the competitiveness of UK industry and growing potential exports benefits.
Individual grants of up to 50% of a project’s value – to a maximum of £500,000 per grant - will be available through DTEP for collaborative projects between SMEs and larger suppliers, supporting the integration of novel technologies, materials and processes into MOD’s supply chains.
DTEP will be open for proposals year-round, with cycles closing at 3-month intervals for assessment of submissions.
Defence Minister Jeremy Quin recently said:
Innovation within defence is crucial to maintaining competitive advantage for our Armed Forces.
The Defence Technology Exploitation Programme is a positive step in how we support SMEs and larger suppliers to work together to improve the resilience and competitiveness of the MOD’s supply chain.
The recent launch builds upon the successful BEIS-funded National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP) and a pilot of DTEP conducted with Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI). An example of work supported by this pilot is CCP Gransden, based near Ballygowan, collaborating with Thales and Ulster University on a project to replace the Starstreak surface-to-air missile system’s metallic canister with a composite version – reducing reliance on global supply chains for the over 50 components currently needed.
Head of the Defence and Security Accelerator, Anita Friend recently said:
DTEP has been designed to help SMEs join defence supply chains and offers SMEs and larger suppliers the opportunity to come together to solve defence problems.
For an SME, DTEP offers not only funding but also the opportunity to deliver new innovations into the UK defence supply chain and a way to develop and scale up their business. DTEP is also beneficial for larger companies, offering early access to new technologies or processes that they may be able to help commercialise.
Applications to DTEP can be made by UK-based SMEs looking to form a collaboration with a UK-based higher-tier supplier to help integrate and take the novel solution to market. The key areas of interest for proposals are set out in detail on the DTEP portal and are aligned with the recently published Defence Capability Framework.
DASA DTEP Business Relationship Managers will be available at all steps of the process, from project formation until after project completion. They will support SMEs through signposting, mentoring and offering other support services.
DTEP will be delivered by the MOD’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), in partnership with the Innovate UK group, and it is a core commitment in the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy and SME Action Plan.
Submit a proposal
DTEP guidance can be accessed here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dasa-launches-dtep
Latest News from
Innovate UK
Prime Minister signs landmark science agreement with New Zealand04/07/2022 11:22:00
Prime Minister agrees major Research, Science and Innovation Arrangement with New Zealand.
Government pledges £7.6 million for rail innovation12/04/2022 12:12:00
Funding given to create cutting-edge technology that will help transform rail travel.
Cycle 3 of Defence Innovation Loans now open21/10/2021 15:20:00
Loans up to £1.6m available. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to commercialise your defence solution.
Business Secretary appoints 6 new non-executive directors to UK Research and Innovation board27/09/2021 09:12:00
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed the appointment of 6 new non-executive directors to the board of UKRI.
World’s first green submarine among winners of the UK’s biggest clean maritime competition15/09/2021 12:22:00
Winners of clean maritime competition announced as the UK's greenest cruise terminal opens in Southampton.
Five UK companies have progressed through to the next phase of a £5.5 million radioactive waste segregation competition.14/09/2021 10:12:00
The ‘Sort & Seg’ innovation competition, launched in July 2020, set the challenge of finding ways to sort and segregate mixed radioactive waste at some of the UK’s oldest nuclear sites.
Cycle 2 of Defence Innovation Loans now open12/08/2021 10:15:00
Loans up to £1.6m available. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to commercialise your defence solution
Have questions about Defence Innovation Loans? Talk to our experts27/07/2021 09:10:00
Your chance to speak to the DASA Team behind Defence Innovation Loans.