Data is at the heart of your organisation
Data is the heart of your organisation. Without data and the intelligence it can bring, how do you effectively provide services?
By Gary Rivington, Data Integration Officer at GeoPlace
But ask the question, how do we tap into that information to help us tackle issues facing local authorities, answer questions that are posed of providing current services, and plan for the future?
What are keys to begin to open the doors, so that you can start to realise the power and potential in the data you collect and hold?
As with many topics, the potential threads, thoughts, and methods are numerous and far reaching. The “what” and “how” are endless. So we will concentrate of a few key things as seeds to the wider aspects.
- UPRN and USRN as golden threads
- Challenges
- Key guidelines:
- Factors in low level integration
- How is GeoPlace helping
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.geoplace.co.uk/blog/data-is-at-the-heart-of-your-organisation#section-1
Latest News from
GeoPlace
Harness the possibilities of connecting with UPRNs and USRNs17/10/2023 15:30:00
Are you thinking of improving your procurement of software? Or enhancing those data integrations?
HAUC(UK) App wins acclaim at Highways Awards 202317/10/2023 12:30:00
Recognising the HAUC(UK) App’s contribution to safety on the highway, GeoPlace has won the Highways Awards’ Site Safety Initiative Award, 2023.
Can the National Street Gazetteer support biodiversity by recording roadside verges?03/10/2023 10:25:00
Blog posted by: GeoPlace’s National Data Analyst, Matthew Van Schaick, puts forward some ideas on how the NSG could be used to record data on roadside verges, 29 September 2023.
Project Gigabit – Suppliers will depend on UPRNs25/09/2023 15:20:00
When the government announced a £5 billion programme to help rural communities access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband, we knew that Unique Property Reference Numbers (UPRNs) would be key.
Road to Net Zero - Project Update and Press Release05/06/2023 11:50:00
The UK’s Streetworks and Roadworks sector has completed a Discovery Phase that kickstarts a plan to reduce the carbon emissions in all of its processes and products.
New home builders implementing customer identity standards with a UPRN10/05/2023 10:25:00
On the eve of its annual conference, GeoPlace welcomes a new initiative from the the Home Builders Federation (HBF) and Etive.
Property developers hold the digital keys to the homes, services and lives we need to build02/05/2023 13:20:00
Property developers play a fundamental role in our lives. They provide us with homes that are safe, warm and affordable as well as driving the economic engine of the country.
GeoPlace helps the Geospatial Commission to launch a new digital map of underground pipes and cables05/04/2023 13:50:00
GeoPlace has provided expert resource to support the creation of the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) which is being launched by the Geospatial Commission, part of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), today.