Government Actuary's Department
Data projects
Data – its uses and benefits are central to our work as actuaries. In the Special Feature we look at upcoming data projects and our long-term strategy.
The challenges and benefits of data are at the centre of the work we undertake as actuaries. In our latest Special Feature we look at how we shared our expertise in data projects at the joint Police and Fire Data Conference.
The conference was co-hosted by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Local Government Association. Attendees included pension scheme administrators, software providers and authorities from across the country.
Numbers and costs
In the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) we use data science to help enable our clients to use their data in new ways.
This has included using data to help clients estimate the cost of fraud and errors and to help ensure transparency of taxpayer costs. Through our work with actuarial valuations of pension schemes, we help to identify areas of data uncertainty.
We also work with academics to use this data to provide insights on scheme populations and trends.
Helping bring plans into focus. Credit: Unsplash
Pension scheme data
GAD also supports clients on pension scheme data strategies. We are bringing together actuarial expertise with hands-on pensions administration experience to allow us to offer a more rounded view on clients’ data strategy plans.
We are now starting to work with clients in this space; feeding into discussions on their implementation and processes to support successful outcomes.
Read more about GAD’s work in this area in the most recent Special Feature: Data projects and long-term strategy
