techUK
|Printable version
Data Sharing: Getting the UK back on the right track
In this paper, techUK and members set out policy recommendations to set the UK back on the right track to be a world leader in open data.
Data is being produced and stored at an unprecedented pace. Research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), suggests that data access and sharing can create 20 to 50 times more value for the wider economy, and help to generate social and economic benefits worth between 1% and 2.5% of GDP.
The importance of data sharing and data access is not just increasing amongst high growth firms; existing businesses, Government, and the public sector are ever more reliant on personal and non-personal data to drive research, develop emerging technologies such as AI and offer better services to citizens, such as more resilient healthcare services, smarter cities and solutions that can help make our environment greener.
Facilitating the right data governance framework, market environment and culture of trust for data sharing will be vital in enabling the UK to become a global leader in data sharing and governance.
The Government has made a good start in identifying barriers to private ane public sector data sharing, and by outlining key Missions in the National Data Strategy including Mission 1, Unlocking the value of data across the economy, and Mission 3, Transforming government’s use of data to drive efficiency and improve public services. While techUK has welcomed these core Missions of the NDS, current efforts and policy-making that should aim to deliver these benefits, risks losing momentum and undermining the ambitions of the Government.
Action here is required as while the UK was once a leader in debates around open data, we are now falling behind key competitors in our ability to lead global debates on future data governance. For example, the European Union (EU) is investing heavily in its data infrastructure and capabilities and developing legislation and regulation to enable private and public sector data sharing at a faster pace than the UK.
In this Whitepaper, techUK and our members set out policy recommendations that will help to facilitate a more focused and coherent approach to data sharing that can ensure the value and benefits of increased data use are enjoyed across the entire economy and society.
Neil Ross, techUK:
The benefits and potential of responsible data sharing are clear. Already data sharing projects have helped support the UK’s response to the pandemic, drive greater financial inclusion and help us move toward achieving our net zero ambitions. However, there are more benefits to be gained if we can go further. To do this techUK has provided a number of suggestions for Government to encourage responsible data sharing. This can be done by delivering on commitments to legislate for Smart Data Schemes, as well as facilitate the right data governance framework, market environment and culture of trust to support both private and public sector data sharing.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/data-sharing-getting-the-uk-back-on-the-right-track.html
Latest News from
techUK
HM Treasury to publish a critical third party regime01/07/2022 16:25:00
Following a new package published by regulators last year on operation resilience and outsourcing, HM Treasury published its proposal for mitigating risks from critical third parties to the finance sector.
Government publishes Digital Health and Care Plan29/06/2022 13:15:00
Announced earlier this year by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at the HSJ Digital Transformation Summit, the Government has now published the Digital Health and Care Plan. This follows the publication of Data Saves Lives: Reshaping Health and Social Care with Data.
Demystifying the Smart City - working towards better implementation28/06/2022 14:05:00
techUK, in collaboration with its Smart City Working Group, has published a new report which outlines how cities and technology businesses are rethinking the approach to planning and delivering smart cities to overcome complexity and drive step changes in public service and infrastructure provision.
Social Care Innovation Hub to launch soon28/06/2022 13:05:00
techUK’s Social Care Innovation Hub will showcase the innovative work of our members and serve as a valuable resource for organisations across industry and beyond.
Guest blog: Getting digital competition right will drive growth and innovation across the UK27/06/2022 16:25:00
Guest blog by Drew Smith, Government Relations Manager, UK & Ireland at Zoom Video Communications.
Guest Report: Impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the Technology sector27/06/2022 15:33:00
Dun & Bradstreet map the business impact for tech companies who have had operations in Russia and Ukraine.
Mayor of London launches Digital Inclusion Service24/06/2022 16:25:00
How can techUK members and industry be part of the Digital Inclusion Service?
Is the UK ready for the future of compute?21/06/2022 13:05:00
We are at an exciting juncture for technology and innovation in the UK. The Government’s future of compute review, launched during London Tech Week, foresees a world where nearly every aspect of business and research is transformed by the rapid growth in computing capabilities.