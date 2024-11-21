Dates announced for In-Orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing Conference 2025

The UK’s second In-Orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM) Conference will take place at the ICC Belfast on 4-6 June 2025.

The event is back in 2025, following the success of the inaugural conference in 2024. The 2025 event will be triple the size, reflecting the demand amongst the ISAM community both in the UK and internationally.

The Conference will bring together international experts, industry leaders, and professionals from both space and non-space sectors to explore the growing opportunities within ISAM.

It will include an expanded exhibition area to showcase innovative technologies, interactive roundtables, enhanced networking opportunities, and opportunities for academic posters.

With a focus on fostering international collaboration and expanding cross-sector partnerships, the event will highlight the UK’s pivotal role in advancing space capabilities and provide a unique opportunity for the ISAM community to connect, share insights, and explore the future.

To find out more about the ISAM Conference 2025 and register for updates about sponsorship, exhibiting and speaking, visit the ISAM Conference website.

Dr Paul Bate, CEO of UK Space Agency, said:

Our modern society is increasingly reliant on satellite technology, but we know the Earth’s orbits are more crowded than ever before. In-orbit servicing, assembly and manufacturing are high-growth areas which independent research suggests presents an £11 billion market opportunity for the global space sector. Following a highly successful inaugural event earlier this year, we’re looking forward to the expanded 2025 conference and cementing the UK’s crucial role in progressing these valuable space capabilities. We hope to welcome attendees from across the world, share new ideas and strengthen the collaborations needed to realise the full economic, environmental, and scientific benefits of ISAM.

John Abbott, CEO of the Satellite Applications Catapult, said: