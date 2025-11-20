David Carrick: Serial rapist and former police officer guilty of further sexual offences

Serial rapist and former police officer David Carrick has been found guilty of serious sex offences against a further two women.

During a trial at the Old Bailey this month, jurors heard how Carrick repeatedly indecently assaulted one woman when she was 12 years old.

A second victim was subjected to sexual abuse while Carrick was a serving police officer. She described how he called her abusive names, controlled her daily activities, urinated on her, and raped her.

Both victims came forward to report the abuse after Carrick was convicted of sex offences against 12 women in 2023.

At trial, the testimonies of the victims formed the basis of the case presented in court by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Strong supporting evidence included a letter written by Carrick at the time of his offending against the young girl in which he made partial admissions to his behaviour.

The prosecution was successful in being able to present bad character evidence to the jury – showing Carrick’s history of similar crimes, such as coercive and controlling behaviour and rape, which reinforced the second victim’s account.

Shilpa Shah, who authorised charges and led both prosecutions by the Crown Prosecution Service against David Carrick, said: “It was clear from the compelling testimonies given by these women that they had endured relentless abuse to which they did not consent.

“One victim was a child when she was indecently assaulted by David Carrick, and another was sexually abused by him while he served as a senior police officer.

“These factors made it vital to prosecute him a second time – not only because of the severity of the crimes and the public interest arising from him being a police officer when he committed some of them, but also to show the full extent of his offending which spanned decades.

“By bringing this case to court, we ensured the victims’ voices were heard and their experiences were formally acknowledged. We hope yesterday’s convictions provide them with a sense of justice and will help them move forward with their lives.”

David Carrick, formerly of Stevenage in Hertfordshire, was found guilty of five counts of indecent assault relating to the girl in 1989 and 1990 and convicted of two charges of rape, one of sexual assault and one of coercive and controlling behaviour towards the second victim.