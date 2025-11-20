Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
David Carrick: Serial rapist and former police officer guilty of further sexual offences
Serial rapist and former police officer David Carrick has been found guilty of serious sex offences against a further two women.
During a trial at the Old Bailey this month, jurors heard how Carrick repeatedly indecently assaulted one woman when she was 12 years old.
A second victim was subjected to sexual abuse while Carrick was a serving police officer. She described how he called her abusive names, controlled her daily activities, urinated on her, and raped her.
Both victims came forward to report the abuse after Carrick was convicted of sex offences against 12 women in 2023.
At trial, the testimonies of the victims formed the basis of the case presented in court by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Strong supporting evidence included a letter written by Carrick at the time of his offending against the young girl in which he made partial admissions to his behaviour.
The prosecution was successful in being able to present bad character evidence to the jury – showing Carrick’s history of similar crimes, such as coercive and controlling behaviour and rape, which reinforced the second victim’s account.
Shilpa Shah, who authorised charges and led both prosecutions by the Crown Prosecution Service against David Carrick, said: “It was clear from the compelling testimonies given by these women that they had endured relentless abuse to which they did not consent.
“One victim was a child when she was indecently assaulted by David Carrick, and another was sexually abused by him while he served as a senior police officer.
“These factors made it vital to prosecute him a second time – not only because of the severity of the crimes and the public interest arising from him being a police officer when he committed some of them, but also to show the full extent of his offending which spanned decades.
“By bringing this case to court, we ensured the victims’ voices were heard and their experiences were formally acknowledged. We hope yesterday’s convictions provide them with a sense of justice and will help them move forward with their lives.”
David Carrick, formerly of Stevenage in Hertfordshire, was found guilty of five counts of indecent assault relating to the girl in 1989 and 1990 and convicted of two charges of rape, one of sexual assault and one of coercive and controlling behaviour towards the second victim.
Notes to editors
- David Carrick (DOB: 4 January 1975), formerly of Stevenage, has been found guilty of:
In relation to woman A who was a child at the time of the offences: five counts of indecent assault.
In relation to woman B: two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.
- Shilpa Shah is a Senior Crown Prosecutor within the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team at CPS Thames and Chiltern which prosecutes criminal cases in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/thames-and-chiltern/news/david-carrick-serial-rapist-and-former-police-officer-guilty-further
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Further charges against Anthony Williams19/11/2025 15:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced further charges against Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.
Man admits assisting suicide of others through sale of substance19/11/2025 14:25:00
A man has pleaded guilty to encouraging or assisting suicide after he sold a chemical to four people via an online forum.
Twitter hacker ordered to pay back £4.1m worth of Bitcoin18/11/2025 16:20:00
A Twitter hacker who breached the accounts of celebrities including Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos has been forced to hand over £4million.
Twitter hacker ordered to pay back £4.1m worth of Bitcoin18/11/2025 10:20:00
A Twitter hacker who breached the accounts of celebrities including Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos has been forced to hand over £4million.
CPS statement following sentencing of serial rapist17/11/2025 16:10:00
A serial rapist has been sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court after he drugged and raped women in Greenwich.
Two people imprisoned for their key roles in a largescale money laundering case12/11/2025 10:20:00
A leader of a criminal gang and her accomplice have been jailed for playing key roles in laundering money from a high value investment fraud committed in China.
CPS statement in relation to the case against Caroline Flack11/11/2025 15:15:00
Caroline’s death was a tragedy; our thoughts remain with her friends and family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Man who tried to hand information to Russian spies convicted07/11/2025 17:05:00
On Friday, 7 November 2025 Howard Phillips was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to seven years' imprisonment for engaging in conduct to assist a foreign intelligence service.
Father and son jailed after ‘Good Samaritan’ murdered during wedding reception07/11/2025 11:25:00
A man who murdered a ‘Good Samaritan’ who stepped in to help other victims following a violent brawl at the defendant’s sister’s wedding reception in Sheffield has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years.