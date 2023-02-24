David Rossington appointed Interim Commissioner for the Gambling Commission

The Secretary of State has appointed David Rossington CB as Interim Commissioner of the Gambling Commission for a 9 month term commencing 9 January 2023.

David Rossington CB

David Rossington CB is a former senior civil servant. He has worked for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), including as Finance Director and acting Director General, and other Government departments including what is now the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DHULC).

Since stopping full time work, he has assisted the Gambling Commission as an independent member of the National Lottery Competition Committee, and is also deputy chair of the Advisory Committee on National Records and Archives, which works with The National Archives. He is Treasurer and Deputy Chair of a charity for veterans (Stoll), and Treasurer of an Oxford community arts charity (Arts at the Old Fire Station).

David holds a degree in History and French from Oxford, a Masters in Public Policy from the Kennedy School, Harvard University, and an economics MSc from Birkbeck College, London. David took an accountancy qualification while a civil servant, although is no longer in practice.

Remuneration and Governance Code

Trustees of the Gambling Commission are remunerated £295 per day. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. David has declared he has previously delivered leaflets on behalf of his local Labour party.