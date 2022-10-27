Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
David TC Davies appointed new Welsh Secretary
- 10 Downing Street
Former Wales Office Junior Minister Mr Davies is appointed Secretary of State for Wales by the Prime Minister.
David TC Davies has been appointed as the Secretary of State for Wales.
Following his appointment, former Wales Office Minister Mr Davies pledged to work tirelessly on behalf of the people of Wales.
Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said:
It’s a privilege and an honour to be appointed to the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales. I would like to thank the Prime Minister for the trust that has been placed in me.
We now have a new Prime Minister and a new Cabinet who are determined to focus on delivering for the people that we serve.
I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in Westminster and with the Welsh Government on the common goal of improving lives and increasing opportunity for all the people of Wales.
Wales and the rest of the UK face significant challenges. I understand that the cost of living and the economic situation are having a significant impact on every single person in the country. My first priority is to help ensure families, businesses and individuals across Wales are helped through this challenging winter.
“Alongside that I will be working on growing the investment that Wales needs to improve prosperity for everyone.
There is huge potential for Wales to contribute to securing the UK’s long term energy needs. Offshore wind, nuclear and renewable energy are all areas where Wales can play a vital role.
I want to work collaboratively to make sure Wales continues to be a strong partner in the United Kingdom and continues to benefit from our place in the Union.
I promise to be a strong advocate for Wales around the Cabinet table, doing all I can to promote the interests of the people of Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/david-tc-davies-appointed-new-welsh-secretary
