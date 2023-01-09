David Woodward appointed to the National Savings & Investments Board

David Woodward has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of the National Savings & Investments bank (NS&I), the Economic Secretary announced today (9th January).

David’s three-year term officially began on 3rd January 2023. He began his career as a qualified accountant and has worked in senior roles in the private, public and charity sectors.

His executive career has seen him work in senior finance positions successfully delivering strategic change within large and complex businesses.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith said:

I’d like to welcome David to his new role. His experience in customer-facing businesses will bring a unique perspective to the NS&I board, and ensure the organisation continues to deliver new and innovative services at the nation’s savings bank.

In 2008, David commenced his non-executive career, and he has over 10 years of financial services experience and over 5 years working with community and hospital NHS Trusts. He is an experienced audit committee chair. He is also currently a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, and he will complete his final term on the Board in March 2023.

David is also a Trustee of the charity the Consumers’ Association and an Independent Committee Member of the Finance and Estates Committee for Trent.

Further information