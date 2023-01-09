HM Treasury
|Printable version
David Woodward appointed to the National Savings & Investments Board
David Woodward has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of the National Savings & Investments bank (NS&I), the Economic Secretary announced today (9th January).
David’s three-year term officially began on 3rd January 2023. He began his career as a qualified accountant and has worked in senior roles in the private, public and charity sectors.
His executive career has seen him work in senior finance positions successfully delivering strategic change within large and complex businesses.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith said:
I’d like to welcome David to his new role. His experience in customer-facing businesses will bring a unique perspective to the NS&I board, and ensure the organisation continues to deliver new and innovative services at the nation’s savings bank.
In 2008, David commenced his non-executive career, and he has over 10 years of financial services experience and over 5 years working with community and hospital NHS Trusts. He is an experienced audit committee chair. He is also currently a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, and he will complete his final term on the Board in March 2023.
David is also a Trustee of the charity the Consumers’ Association and an Independent Committee Member of the Finance and Estates Committee for Trent.
Further information
- The appointment of David Woodward was regulated by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments (OCPA) and a fair and open competition has occurred.
- David Woodward has confirmed that he has not engaged in any political activity in the past five years.
- Non-Executive members of NS&I’s Board ensure a sound strategy is in place to meet the organisation’s remit of raising cost-effective debt financing for the government. They also act as an external source of advice, have oversight of risk control and ensure NS&I’s links with its outsourcing partners, remain open and transparent.
- NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK, offering a range of savings and investments. All products offer 100% capital security because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/david-woodward-appointed-to-the-national-savings-investments-board
Latest News from
HM Treasury
PM to hold NHS Recovery Forum at Downing Street09/01/2023 09:16:00
Clinical leaders, health experts and ministers to convened in Downing Street for an NHS Recovery Forum this weekend.
HM Treasury and the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sign new MoU on Financial Services21/12/2022 13:10:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial services cooperation on 20 December 2022.
New funding and support scheme to finally end armed forces veterans homelessness21/12/2022 11:12:00
More than £8.5 million of funding has been announced in order to ensure no veteran should sleep rough this Christmas, and veteran homelessness is ended in 2023.
Government extends Mortgage Guarantee Scheme20/12/2022 16:15:00
The Mortgage Guarantee Scheme will be extended by a year to the end of December 2023, helping people with 5% deposits on to the property ladder
Government announces six-month extension to alcohol duty freeze20/12/2022 12:25:00
The freeze to UK alcohol duty rates has been extended six months to 1 August 2023, the government announced yesterday (19 December 2022).
UK Government supports developing countries to build nature positive economies15/12/2022 15:15:00
The UK government has committed £7.2 million to a new Nature Positive Economy programme.
Readout of the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s roundtable with the oil and gas industry12/12/2022 15:20:00
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt heard directly from oil and gas companies in a Fiscal Forum meeting recently (9 December) in Edinburgh.
Edinburgh Reforms hail next chapter for UK Financial Services09/12/2022 11:10:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt today unveiled the “Edinburgh Reforms” of UK financial services – over 30 regulatory reforms to unlock investment and turbocharge growth in towns and cities across the UK.