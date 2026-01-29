techUK
|Printable version
Davos 2026: realising resilience through nature and renewables
This piece explores discussions from Davos 2026 on building resilience through nature-based solutions and renewable energy, highlighting key themes and perspectives. It reflects on how these approaches can support long-term sustainability, resilience and economic transition.
On the surface, climate took a backseat at this year's World Economic Forum summit in Davos. Compared to previous years, the Global Risks Report 2026 indicated that environmental concerns have been deprioritised by leaders in the short-term, with geopolitical, societal and technological risks dominating the outlook; conference sessions focused on "dealing with" climate impacts within "planetary boundaries", rather than preventing them; and renewables were subject to direct attack in one well-covered conference speech.
Nevertheless, half of the most severe long-term risks identified in the report are environmental – with "extreme weather events", "biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse" and "critical change to Earth systems" topping the list – indicating that perhaps the climate conversation has evolved, rather than disappeared completely. Digging into the content reveals that capacity-building and resilience, underpinned by nature and biodiversity, were hot topics, and global standards and treaties continue to tick along in the background as all sectors slowly shift towards viewing nature-positive solutions and reporting as "business as usual".
Interestingly, the UK government also chose last week to publish its Nature security assessment on global biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse and national security. Developed in partnership between Defra and UK intelligence agencies, the report frames biodiversity loss as a national security issue, citing risks to food systems, geopolitical stability and crime – all which cascade into market volatility and infrastructure vulnerability. What's more, many of the pressure points – including the Amazon rainforest and Great Barrier reef – are outside of the UK's direct control, meaning that our national security is reliant upon international cooperation and action.
For tech, the need to monitor and understand the impact of these risks is especially acute. Growth in AI and digital technologies demands a recalibration of energy and resource use, and long, complex supply chains dependent upon climate-challenged regions increases uncertainty for business. The Global Value Chains Outlook 2026 stresses that volatility is now structural, not cyclical, and that competitive advantage will hinge on “foresight, optionality and ecosystem coordination” – principles that explicitly link supply chain resilience with environmental stewardship.
The concept of "climate change" may be taboo for the moment, but investment in renewables, circularity, nature-positive solutions and technological innovation will ultimately still be key to ensuring long-term resilience and security for all nations across the globe.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/davos-2026-realising-resilience-through-nature-and-renewables.html
Latest News from
techUK
Ofcom invites industry input on the impacts of AI in telecoms29/01/2026 11:20:00
Ofcom has launched a new consultation exploring the impact that the adoption of artificial intelligence could have on the experience of telecoms customers. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in communications services, the consultation aims to understand how these technologies are being used today, the benefits they may offer to people and businesses, and the risks or challenges that could require regulatory attention.
techUK proud to be joining government and industry-led AI Skills Partnership29/01/2026 09:20:00
Government and industry programme expands to provide 10 million workers with key AI skills by 2030.
NHS announces next phase of supply chain engagement28/01/2026 11:25:00
The NHS has announced the next phase of its supply chain engagement, setting out plans to work more closely with suppliers on future priorities and delivery.
UK AI Innovation boost as government invests £36m into making Cambridge supercomputer six times more powerful27/01/2026 16:25:00
techUK is keeping track of the 2026 updates to the AI Opportunities Action Plan. A full summary of all the announcements this month is forthcoming.
Scaling responsible adoption of agentic AI27/01/2026 11:25:00
Just as generative AI was the AI innovation that took the last two years by storm, agentic AI systems are set to continue shaping the next phase of AI development and deployment in 2026.
techUK responds to whitepaper on water reform26/01/2026 11:10:00
Read our summary of and reaction to the UK government's white paper and its ambitious agenda to redesign the water sector
Announcing the new techUK Digital Twins Council 2026-202826/01/2026 10:15:00
techUK is delighted to announce the members of the Digital Twins Council for the January 2026 to January 2028 tenure.
EU Commission Announces Digital Networks Act Proposal26/01/2026 09:15:00
On 21 January, the EU Commission published its much anticipated Digital Networks Act (DNA). The Act aims to update the EU’s network rules to further enable innovative technology like AI and Cloud.
Government 10 Year Health Plan impact statement23/01/2026 15:25:00
The government have finally published an impact statement of the 10 Year Health Plan. It is fair to say that this falls short of an implementation plan, as there remains a lack of timelines and financial frameworks included to work from and measure impact.
How the tech sector can respond to the government’s Earned Settlement consultation and why it matters23/01/2026 10:10:00
The tech sector has weathered a series of increasingly onerous changes to the immigration system in recent years, including increasing minimum salary thresholds to sponsor talent and a sharp rise in the Immigration Skills Charge.