Day of celebration reveals scale of NHS Wales' round-the-clock care
Real-time insights will be shared by health boards across Wales to celebrate the breadth of care and thousands of dedicated staff across the NHS.
"24 hours in NHS Wales" will showcase the diverse range of healthcare being delivered simultaneously across GP surgeries, hospitals, pharmacies and community services throughout a single day.
The social media campaign, to run on Friday 7 March 2025, will reveal that in just 24 hours:
- GP practices handle 98,000 calls and provide 75,000 appointments
- pharmacies dispense more than 231,000 prescriptions
- 3,000 people attend emergency departments
- community nurses make 7,000 home visits
- 6,000 NHS dental treatments provided
- 75 babies are born
- ambulance services answer 1,200 emergency 999 calls
The campaign will feature real-time content across social media channels, sharing stories from patients and healthcare professionals throughout the day.
Cabinet Secretary for Health, Jeremy Miles, said:
From emergency care to routine check-ups, this campaign shows how NHS Wales touches thousands of lives of people throughout Wales every single day. NHS staff care for people when they need it most.
Chief Executive for NHS Wales, Judith Paget, said:
These new figures demonstrate the extraordinary scale of healthcare delivery across Wales. Every number represents a person receiving care and shows the vital role our NHS plays in caring for everyone whenever and wherever they need it.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/day-celebration-reveals-scale-nhs-wales-round-clock-care
