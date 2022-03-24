Ministry of Defence
DBS Veterans Customer Satisfaction Results 2021
This report summarises the key findings and results from the Veterans UK Customer Satisfaction Survey 2021.
The survey was available to any Veterans UK customer. The purpose of the survey was to ask our customers about their experiences when using our services and to help inform how we can use the feedback to make improvements.
DBS Veterans Customer Satisfaction Results 2021 (PDF, 755 KB, 17 pages)
DBS Veterans Customer Satisfaction Results 2021 (Accessible version) (ODT, 34.6 KB)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dbs-veterans-customer-satisfaction-results-2021
