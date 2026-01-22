National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
DBT and HMT must improve support for regulators to kickstart economic growth
- HM Treasury’s (HMT) regulation Action Plan intends to make regulators less risk averse, but government has not defined the risk appetite it expects regulators to work towards.
- HMT and the Department for Business & Trade (DBT) want to reduce administrative burden on business by 25%, or £5.6 billion per year, but have not allocated departments individual targets to deliver this.
- Regulators recognise that innovation plays an important role in driving growth and have made progress to support this.
- The NAO has recommended that DBT and HMT develop a package of work to help Secretaries of State and Select Committees to hold regulators to account on delivering their commitments to growth.
In March 2025 HM Treasury (HMT) published its regulation ‘Action Plan’, which outlined a new strategy to encourage regulators to support innovation and economic growth, and cut down on administrative burdens by 25%, creating an annual net reduction target of £5.6 billion.1
The Action Plan comprises a series of regulator commitments, performance reviews of key regulators, and a target to reduce the administrative burden of regulation for business. However, there is a risk that businesses will not feel the benefits of reductions if these are outweighed by the total cost of new regulation.
Although the Action Plan ultimately aims to make regulators less risk averse, HMT and the Department for Business & Trade (DBT)2 have not yet provided comprehensive insight into what those risks are or what their risk appetite is.3
The Action Plan is the tenth initiative designed to reduce the cost of regulation in the last 20 years, the most recent being the 2017 Growth Duty. However, DBT and its predecessor did not monitor the implementation of the Growth Duty and has therefore not been able to hold regulators to account, or assess the impact of the duty. DBT and HMT need to establish a regular reporting cycle of progress against the Action Plan, or this could affect the future success of its delivery.
A survey by the NAO found that regulators recognise that they have a role in supporting economic growth. Nearly three-quarters of regulators surveyed reported they are taking specific actions to implement the Growth Duty.
Responses to our survey also show that nearly two-thirds of respondents believe that innovation will be the key driver of economic growth, and some are changing to support innovation in their sectors by reducing the cost of compliance, changing organisational design to support the sector, and reducing barriers to innovation in the sector.
In order to achieve the government aims for the Action Plan and regulation more widely, the NAO has recommended that HMT and DBT should consider:
- Developing an implementation plan and monitoring arrangements for the Action Plan by Spring 2026, including an implementation timetable and programme evaluation.
- Developing a package of work to help Secretaries of State and Select Committees hold regulators to account on delivering their commitments to growth.
- Setting out publicly which regulators are in scope of the Growth Duty.
“The Action Plan plays a key role in the government’s vision of achieving enhanced economic growth and innovation, and our report shows that it is helping to encourage regulators to consider growth when making key decisions.
“It sets a clear expectation that regulators must become less risk-averse. But regulators should implement regulation in line with their sponsor department’s strategic steer and risk appetite. In order to achieve the government’s vision, DBT and HMT should articulate how regulation can support growth and manage risk simultaneously. Only then can they help departments articulate government’s risk appetite to regulators.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report
Notes for editors
- DBT and HMT estimate that the 25% administrative burden reduction target equates to a net annual target of £5.6 billion by the end of the parliament. Departments will submit annual simplification plans to DBT and HMT each Spring, but without individual targets it is not clear whether departmental plans to reduce the administrative target will sum to 25%.
- Regulation is often designed by individual departments and implemented by regulators. The Department for Business & Trade (DBT) leads on regulatory reform across government.
- DBT and HMT have not yet articulated how regulation can enable growth in the context of balancing objectives with managing, and accepting, greater risk. Without this it is unclear how regulators and sponsor departments can align their strategy for growth and appetite for risk.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/dbt-and-hmt-must-improve-support-for-regulators-to-kickstart-economic-growth/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
New Hospital Programme on firmer footing but RAAC‑affected buildings will miss 2030 replacement deadline16/01/2026 17:10:00
The reset of the New Hospital Programme (NHP) has put it on a more realistic timetable but with replacement schemes for hospitals built with Reinforced Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (RAAC) now expected in 2032–33, and a tight construction schedule overall with little contingency in the next five years, there are significant delivery risks
Environmental regulation reform requires strategic approach12/01/2026 14:15:00
As Defra and the two largest environmental regulators, the Environment Agency (EA) and Natural England (NE), embark on a period of reform they face several challenges, and success will depend on a joined-up, strategic approach, says the National Audit Office (NAO) in a new report.
Environmental regulation reform requires strategic approach09/01/2026 16:15:00
As Defra and the two largest environmental regulators, the Environment Agency (EA) and Natural England (NE), embark on a period of reform they face several challenges, and success will depend on a joined-up, strategic approach, says the National Audit Office (NAO) in a new report
Watchdog urges DVSA to address driving test delay backlog and cut waiting times17/12/2025 16:25:00
Learner drivers are facing long waiting times and some are paying up to eight times the standard rate for a driving test through third parties due to a failure from the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to resolve test booking issues, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report has found.
Bank of England successfully navigates complex modernisation of UK’s critical payment system15/12/2025 16:15:00
The Bank of England successfully navigated complex risks and interdependencies to deliver its Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) renewal programme, incorporating innovation and best practice in managing this digital transformation, says the NAO.
Bank of England successfully navigates complex modernisation of UK’s critical payment system12/12/2025 16:05:00
The Bank of England successfully navigated complex risks and interdependencies to deliver its Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) renewal programme, incorporating innovation and best practice in managing this digital transformation, says the NAO
Four critical requirements needed for a fair, efficient asylum system11/12/2025 12:25:00
For years, short-term, reactive measures have shifted pressures within the asylum system, creating new backlogs and leaving many claims unresolved for extended periods. This has led to inefficiencies, wasted public funds, and harm to both asylum seekers’ life chances and the government’s ability to meet its obligations to them and UK citizens, says the NAO.
Tackling frailty key to the long-term health of our aging population05/12/2025 16:20:00
A new report from the NAO looks at how the NHS identifies and supports people living with or at risk of frailty before they reach the point of medical crisis or hospital admission. With the population aging, the NAO finds GPs are not providing the required support and follow-up for people diagnosed with frailty
New annual climate reporting helps public bodies understand scale and severity of climate risks28/11/2025 17:10:00
There are examples of good practice that have helped public sector bodies make effective use of the new TCFD reporting requirements, but even bodies who were well set up for the new requirements will need continued work to reach the point where their disclosures will be a useful tool to support scrutiny and decision-making, a new NAO report finds