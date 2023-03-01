Department for International Trade
DBT unveils new 'Help to Grow' site to support businesses and grow the economy
- Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has unveiled a new centralised website, targeted at helping the UK’s 5.5 million businesses.
The new ‘Help to Grow’ site from DBT is aimed at upskilling both big and small businesses across the country by helping them to:
- Learn new skills
- Reach more customers
- Boost business profits
Businesses have told us that they need easy to find information from the Government, which is why this centralised page will make it simpler for firms to find, access and use the information and support they need in one central space. This site also brings together the wealth of expertise that the newly formed department has to offer.
DBT and the UK Government is committed to growing the economy, as the Prime Minister outlined in his priorities for 2023, which is why this new website will be a pivotal tool to help firms reach their business ambitions, whether that’s learning new digital skills, learning to export globally and courses in effective management.
‘Help to Grow,’ which is now live for use, is targeted at helping firms especially the UK’s 5.4 million small businesses that drive the economy and is a unique proposition stemming from the newly-created department, taking businesses from start-ups, to scaling-up and then exporting their goods and services across the globe. The website will offer support and guidance every step of the way, helping to unlock global markets for British businesses.
Business and Trade Minister Kevin Hollinrake MP said:
“When businesses are given the right tools to grow, it boosts profits, increases well-paid jobs and lifts the whole UK economy. This Government is committed to supporting small businesses and the self-employed who are at the heart of our communities.
“So, I am pleased to launch the ‘Help to Grow’ website today, which will hopefully become a vital tool in helping businesses to thrive and succeed both in the UK and trading across the world.”
The centralised site will enable more businesses to reach their trading ambitions, by boosting exports in our race to £1 trillion a year, increasing inward investment and removing business trade barriers.
The ‘Help to Grow’ website will offer advice, guidance, services and support from the UK Government – bringing together a range of support and help that already exists across Government websites.
DBT will be continuously updating and improving ‘Help to Grow’ by working across Government as well as listening to the business community and their feedback.
You can find the new site at ‘Help to Grow’
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dbt-unveils-new-help-to-grow-site-to-support-businesses-and-grow-the-economy
