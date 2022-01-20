National Archives
|Printable version
DCDC22 Conference: Call for papers
The call for papers is now open for the next DCDC Conference, which will be held virtually from 11 to 15 July 2022. The deadline to submit a proposal for this year’s conference is close of business on Friday, 11 February 2022.
DCDC (Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities) is a cross-sectoral conference, hosted by The National Archives, RLUK and Jisc, that brings together the GLAMA sector (galleries, libraries, archives, museums and academia) to share our experiences, innovations, interests and concerns.
DCDC22 will explore how digital innovation is transforming the cultural heritage and academic sectors and their relationship with their audiences. From individual projects to national programmes, we look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges that digital technologies and collaboration can offer.
Emerging technologies have brought considerable benefits to cultural heritage organisations, transforming approaches to institutional collections, our ways of working, and the way people discover and engage with collections. As research continues to drive innovation, how can we ensure that our practices remain relevant, open, inclusive, representative and transformative? How can our practices in turn enable new innovations?
Technologies such as artificial intelligence machine learning, and virtual and augmented reality are strengthening access to collections and renewing audience engagement across the GLAMA sector. At the same time, these technologies also raise questions around representation and ethics. The conference will explore how to build accessible, inclusive systems and promote greater access and engagement between our institutions, communities and groups. We will look at how research is reimagining how our collections are formed and preserved, how audiences engage with and contribute to our work, and how we plan for the future.
DCDC22 is now inviting proposals in a range of formats on the theme of Inclusive Innovation and we would particularly welcome submissions from Early Career Researchers. Proposals should be submitted by 11 February 2022. For more information please visit: https://dcdcconference.com/
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/dcdc22-conference-call-for-papers/
Latest News from
National Archives
Kate Williams, Amber Butchart, and Mel Backe-Hansen join our 20sPeople season of online talks10/01/2022 11:15:00
National Archives yesterday announced more details of the online events programme as part of our 20sPeople season marking this month’s publication of the 1921 Census.
1921 Census for England and Wales published today06/01/2022 14:15:00
Today we have published the 1921 Census for England and Wales online with our partners Findmypast.
Regional hubs to offer free online access to 1921 Census of England and Wales01/12/2021 10:15:00
We can announce two regional hubs that will provide free online access to the 1921 Census of England and Wales from 6 January 2022.
Newly accredited archive service announced01/12/2021 09:15:00
Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that Medway Archives Centre has been awarded accredited status for the first time.
Records at Risk Fund10/11/2021 11:15:00
The National Archives, the Archives and Records Association and the British Records Association are pleased to launch the ‘Records at Risk Fund’.
The National Archives joins international Our Collections Matter sustainability initiative09/11/2021 12:33:00
The National Archives yesterday announced it has partnered with the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) to help deliver the Our Collections Matter initiative.
20sPeople programme to connect us all with our past05/11/2021 13:33:00
To mark the publication of the 1921 Census of England and Wales in January, we yesterday announced 20sPeople: an exciting programme of events and activities connecting our lives in the 2020s with those of people living in the 1920s.
1921 Census online publication date announced28/10/2021 13:33:00
National Archives yesterday announced that the 1921 Census for England and Wales will be published online by Findmypast on 6 January 2022.
Success at Government Information Group Awards07/10/2021 11:15:00
The Legislation Services and Web Archiving Teams have been awarded the Government Information Group (GIG) Annual Award, which celebrates the work of those in the KIM profession in government, for their work in tackling the twin legislation challenges of EU Exit and the pandemic.