DCDC22 Conference: Call for papers

The call for papers is now open for the next DCDC Conference, which will be held virtually from 11 to 15 July 2022. The deadline to submit a proposal for this year’s conference is close of business on Friday, 11 February 2022.

DCDC (Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities) is a cross-sectoral conference, hosted by The National Archives, RLUK and Jisc, that brings together the GLAMA sector (galleries, libraries, archives, museums and academia) to share our experiences, innovations, interests and concerns.

DCDC22 will explore how digital innovation is transforming the cultural heritage and academic sectors and their relationship with their audiences. From individual projects to national programmes, we look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges that digital technologies and collaboration can offer.

Emerging technologies have brought considerable benefits to cultural heritage organisations, transforming approaches to institutional collections, our ways of working, and the way people discover and engage with collections. As research continues to drive innovation, how can we ensure that our practices remain relevant, open, inclusive, representative and transformative? How can our practices in turn enable new innovations?

Technologies such as artificial intelligence machine learning, and virtual and augmented reality are strengthening access to collections and renewing audience engagement across the GLAMA sector. At the same time, these technologies also raise questions around representation and ethics. The conference will explore how to build accessible, inclusive systems and promote greater access and engagement between our institutions, communities and groups. We will look at how research is reimagining how our collections are formed and preserved, how audiences engage with and contribute to our work, and how we plan for the future.

DCDC22 is now inviting proposals in a range of formats on the theme of Inclusive Innovation and we would particularly welcome submissions from Early Career Researchers. Proposals should be submitted by 11 February 2022. For more information please visit: https://dcdcconference.com/