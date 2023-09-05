Deadline extended for the A1 in Northumberland – Morpeth to Ellingham decision

The deadline for the A1 in Northumberland – Morpeth to Ellingham Development Consent Order decision has been extended.

I have been asked by my Right Honourable Friend, the Secretary of State for Transport to make this written ministerial statement. This statement confirms that it has been necessary to extend the deadline for the decision for the A1 in Northumberland – Morpeth to Ellingham Development Consent Order under the Planning Act 2008.

Under section 107(1) of the Planning Act 2008, the Secretary of State must make his decision within 3 months of receipt of the Examining Authority’s report unless exercising the power under section 107(3) to extend the deadline and make a statement to the House of Parliament announcing the new deadline.

The Secretary of State received the Examining Authority’s report on the A1 in Northumberland – Morpeth to Ellingham Development Consent Order application on 5 October 2021.

The current deadline for a decision is 5 September 2023, having been last been extended from 5 December 2022 by way of written ministerial statement of 6 December 2022.

The deadline for the decision is to be further extended to 5 June 2024 (an extension of 9 months).

In addition to the reason for the extension set out in the written ministerial statement on 6 December 2022, the extension will allow further time to consider any matters relevant to the application.

The decision to set a new deadline is without prejudice to the decision on whether to give development consent for the above application.