Department for Transport
|Printable version
Deadline extended for the A1 in Northumberland – Morpeth to Ellingham decision
The deadline for the A1 in Northumberland – Morpeth to Ellingham Development Consent Order decision has been extended.
I have been asked by my Right Honourable Friend, the Secretary of State for Transport to make this written ministerial statement. This statement confirms that it has been necessary to extend the deadline for the decision for the A1 in Northumberland – Morpeth to Ellingham Development Consent Order under the Planning Act 2008.
Under section 107(1) of the Planning Act 2008, the Secretary of State must make his decision within 3 months of receipt of the Examining Authority’s report unless exercising the power under section 107(3) to extend the deadline and make a statement to the House of Parliament announcing the new deadline.
The Secretary of State received the Examining Authority’s report on the A1 in Northumberland – Morpeth to Ellingham Development Consent Order application on 5 October 2021.
The current deadline for a decision is 5 September 2023, having been last been extended from 5 December 2022 by way of written ministerial statement of 6 December 2022.
The deadline for the decision is to be further extended to 5 June 2024 (an extension of 9 months).
In addition to the reason for the extension set out in the written ministerial statement on 6 December 2022, the extension will allow further time to consider any matters relevant to the application.
The decision to set a new deadline is without prejudice to the decision on whether to give development consent for the above application.
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Government support for a UK SAF industry05/09/2023 13:10:00
A delivery plan for designing and implementing a revenue certainty mechanism for sustainable aviation fuel has been published (04 September 2023).
Captain among seafarers honoured for advocating safety following life-changing injury04/09/2023 15:10:00
Recipients of the 2023 Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service announced.
Statement following Transport Secretary’s latest meeting with aviation industry on air traffic control disruption04/09/2023 11:20:00
Transport Secretary met with aviation industry ahead of next week's NATS report into air traffic control failure.
Statement following Transport Secretary’s meeting with aviation industry on air traffic control disruption31/08/2023 13:10:00
Airlines urged to support passengers while their flights are rearranged. Government to review the NATS report in the coming days.
Passengers to benefit from easier and cheaper travel with new app guidance30/08/2023 09:30:00
Travel and navigation app providers encouraged to ensure new technology offering more streamlined journeys is accessible to all users.
Office of Rail and Road Chair Declan Collier reappointed for a second term23/08/2023 11:20:00
Declan Collier will continue to play a central role in tackling the challenges facing the rail and road sectors.
Government re-launch THINK! campaign in continued drive to improve road safety03/08/2023 13:10:00
Campaign reminds people of important changes to the Highway Code.
£43 million for A38 to tackle congestion and create jobs in Worcestershire03/08/2023 10:10:10
Improvements to A38 Bromsgrove will reduce journey times and boost connectivity for residents in the West Midlands.