Deadline extended on A47/A11 Thickthorn junction development consent order

Deadline on decision extended due to the National Mourning period.

This statement confirms that it has been necessary to extend the deadline for a decision on the A47/A11 Thickthorn junction development consent order (DCO) made under the Planning Act due to the National Mourning period.

The DCO would authorise works for the improvement to Thickthorn junction and related works linking the A47 to the A11. The proposed development is situated within the administrative boundaries of Norfolk County Council and South Norfolk District Council.

The Secretary of State for Transport received the examining authority’s report on 20 June 2022 and the current deadline for a decision is 20 September 2022. The deadline is now extended to 14 October 2022.

Under section 107(1) of the Planning Act 2008, the Secretary of State must make her decision within 3 months of receipt of the examining authority’s report, unless exercising the power under section 107(3) to extend the deadline and make a statement to the House of Parliament announcing the new deadline.

The decision to set new deadlines is without prejudice to the decisions on whether to give development consent for the above applications.