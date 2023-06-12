Deadline for voluntary National Insurance contributions extended to April 2025

The government is giving people more time to pay National Insurance contributions towards their State Pension.

Taxpayers now have until 5 April 2025 to fill gaps in their National Insurance record from April 2006 that may increase their State Pension – an extension of nearly 2 years – the government announced today (12 June).

Extending the voluntary National Insurance contributions deadline until 2025 means that people have more time to properly consider whether paying voluntary contributions is right for them and ensures no-one need miss out on the possibility of boosting their State Pension entitlements.

The original deadline was extended to 31 July 2023 earlier this year, and tens of thousands of people have taken advantage to pay voluntary contributions to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) since then. The revised deadline is expected to enable tens of thousands more to do the same.

Victoria Atkins, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said:

People who have worked hard all their lives deserve to receive their State Pension entitlement, and filling gaps in National Insurance records can make a real difference. With the deadline extended, there is no immediate rush for people to complete gaps in their record and they will have more time to spread the cost.

Laura Trott, Minister for Pensions, Department for Work and Pensions, said:

I am pleased to see so many people taking steps to review their State Pension, which is why we have extended the deadline for customers to add extra years to their National Insurance record. This extension means thousands more people will have time to check their entitlement, and in many cases increase the amount they receive when they retire.

The extension means that taxpayers have a longer period to enable them to afford to fill any gaps if they choose to do so. All relevant voluntary National Insurance contributions payments will be accepted at the rates applicable in 2022 to 2023 until 5 April 2025.

Individuals who are planning for their retirement could benefit from the opportunity to complete gaps in their National Insurance record. Other people who may benefit include those who may have been:

employed but with low earnings

unemployed and not claiming benefits

self-employed who did not pay contributions because of small profits

living or working outside of the UK

Paying voluntary contributions does not always increase your State Pension. Before starting the process, eligible individuals with gaps in their National Insurance record from April 2006 onwards should check whether they would benefit from filling those gaps.

They can find out how to check their National Insurance record, obtain a State Pension forecast, decide if making a voluntary National Insurance contribution is worthwhile for them and their pension, and how to make a payment on GOV.UK.

Taxpayers can check their National Insurance record through their Personal Tax Account.

Further information

The deadline for voluntary National Insurance Contributions from April 2006 up to April 2017 was originally 5 April 2023. In March, HMRC extended the deadline to 31 July 2023.

The extension will mean men born after 5 April 1951 or women born after 5 April 1953 have more time to check their records and decide whether to pay voluntary contributions to make up for gaps they may have in their National Insurance record from April 2006.

Individuals can usually only pay voluntary National Insurance contributions for the previous 6 tax years. The deadline is 5 April each year.

More information on how their National Insurance record affects their State Pension.