Deaflympics: MPs write to broadcasters over lack of Tokyo 2025 coverage plans
MPs have written to sports broadcasters over the absence of any advertised coverage of the 2025 Deaflympics which takes place in Tokyo next month.
The letter to the heads of sport at the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky, follows an evidence session on 14 October focussing on the disparity in public funding for elite deaf athletes and Deaflympians compared with those competing in the Olympics, Special Olympics and Paralympics.
The correspondence highlights how the lack of awareness of the Deaflympics also extends to sports broadcasters in the UK, who do not appear to be covering the games.
The broadcasters are asked what consideration they gave to applying to broadcast the 2025 Deaflympics, whether there are plans to show highlights or clips and whether there will be any coverage as part of news or other outputs.
Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said: “Seeing the Paralympics on our screens has had a transformative effect on the public’s perception of the challenges faced by disabled people. The lack of planned coverage of next month’s Deaflympics is a missed opportunity to make a similar impact, improve the representation of deaf people in public life and make sure all our incredibly talented and dedicated British athletes get the recognition they deserve.”
The Committee will be raising the funding for elite deaf athletes with the Government and other stakeholders in the run up to the opening of the Tokyo Deaflympics on 15 November 2025.
