Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Deal agreed to secure Harland & Wolff’s future protecting thousands of UK shipbuilding jobs
Navantia has agreed a commercial deal to purchase all four of Harland & Wolff's shipyards, securing 1,000 UK shipbuilding jobs.
- 1,000 UK jobs secured as shipbuilder Navantia UK agrees commercial deal to purchase Harland & Wolff.
- Deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, secures the future of all four Harland & Wolff shipyards in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Devon, retaining the proud role of shipbuilding in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
- National security is the foundation of our Plan for Change – without it we can’t deliver on our milestones to raise living standards across the UK, with good, skilled, productive jobs.
1,000 UK jobs will be saved by a commercial deal, expected to be completed shortly, which Navantia UK has agreed with Harland & Wolff to purchase all four of its shipyards, securing the future of shipbuilding in Belfast and Scotland.
The deal will secure the future of Harland & Wolff’s shipyards in Northern Ireland (Belfast), Scotland (Arnish and Methil) and Devon (Appledore), and protect workers’ existing terms and conditions.
It will also ensure the delivery of the Ministry of Defence’s contract with Navantia to build three Royal Navy ships which would transport munitions, spares and supplies to UK aircraft carriers – the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) Programme.
The FSS ships are important for safeguarding the UK’s aircraft carriers’ military capability by delivering vital supplies to the Carrier Strike Group, and this deal will ensure the UK’s shipbuilding capability by retaining jobs and manufacturing in the UK.
The Government has worked closely with Navantia UK and agreed an amendment to the existing FSS Programme contract on commercial terms, which makes the minimum changes necessary to ensure Navantia can still deliver on the contract and build all three Navy ships.
Business & Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:
This deal is a major vote of confidence in the UK from Navantia, which will not only secure the future of UK shipbuilding but protect 1,000 jobs across the country and bring future investment into shipbuilding right across the UK.
National security is the foundation of our Plan for Change – without it we can’t deliver on our milestones to raise living standards across the UK – with good skilled productive jobs.
That is why we are steadfast in supporting the future of UK shipbuilding. This deal will guarantee our sovereign shipbuilding capability to bolster our Navy and ensure the industry can continue to deliver economic growth and boost coastal communities right across the UK.
Defence Secretary John Healey said:
This agreement keeps vital defence manufacturing in the UK and protects skilled jobs at historic shipyards across our nations.
It strengthens our sovereign capability to support Royal Navy operations worldwide, while building the industrial partnerships that will drive growth.
The deal represents a major investment into the UK’s industrial base from Navantia UK and will provide opportunities for future naval work at Harland & Wolff’s shipyards across the country, which could create new jobs and give a boost to the UK’s coastal communities nationwide.
Background:
- This agreement is subject to regulatory approvals.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/deal-agreed-to-secure-harland-wolffs-future-protecting-thousands-of-uk-shipbuilding-jobs
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
Skills for growth top agenda for business leaders and government18/12/2024 10:12:00
Education Secretary and Business Secretary host call with business leaders from a range of key sectors to outline how the Plan for Change will deliver for them.
New records detail how AI helps government make quick, accurate decisions to boost trade, speed up responses and more18/12/2024 09:12:00
New records reveal how algorithmic tools are being used in public services to enhance citizen support, enable quick and accurate decision-making, and drive technological improvements in critical government services.
Government launches Industrial Strategy Advisory Council to boost growth and living standards17/12/2024 12:10:00
The government has announced the members of the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, as the government looks to deliver long-term growth in key sectors.
Business Secretary to meet defence CEOs and encourages investors to see defence as a core engine of growth12/12/2024 12:10:00
Roundtable forms key part of Government's pro-growth approach and Plan for Change.
British pork producers to bring home the bacon09/12/2024 14:22:00
Major UK pork producers can resume exports to China as the government secures the end Covid-era restrictions on UK unprocessed pork exports.
UK Statement at WTO AI Conference22/11/2024 15:12:00
The UK's Minister for the Future Digital Economy and Online Safety, Baroness Jones, yesterday delivered the keynote speech at the WTO's AI Conference in Geneva.
New skills hubs launched to get Britain building22/11/2024 13:14:00
Thousands more apprentice construction workers will be hired each year to build homes and kickstart growth, through new skills hubs funded by industry leaders.
Government teams up with Greater Manchester to support SMEs to export21/11/2024 15:25:00
New scheme launched in Greater Manchester to get more small businesses exporting