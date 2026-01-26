Chatham House
Deal reached on TikTok: Early analysis from Chatham House experts
EXPERT COMMENT
Chatham House analysts give their initial reaction and insights following the announcement that a deal to create a new US TikTok entity has been agreed.
On 23 January Chinese firm Bytedance, owners of the social media platform TikTok, announced that a deal had been reached to create a new US-owned TikTok entity. In a statement, TikTok said the deal would allow ‘more than 200 million Americans and 7.5 million businesses to continue to discover, create, and thrive as part of TikTok’s vibrant global community and experience’.
The deal ends years of hearings, regulatory battles and high-level talks between US and Chinese officials.
In a message posted on the TikTok platform President Donald Trump said: ‘To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big.’ The Chinese government has not commented on the agreement.
Here Chatham House experts offer early analysis on the implications of the deal.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/01/deal-reached-tiktok-early-analysis-chatham-house-experts
