Death announced of former MI5 DG Dame Stella Rimington

We are saddened by the death of former MI5 Director General Dame Stella Rimington. Dame Stella died on 3rd August 2025. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and former colleagues.

Born in 1935, Dame Stella joined MI5 in 1969. She had a varied career including roles in counter-subversion, counter-espionage and counter-terrorism and she was the first woman in MI5 to be promoted to the rank of Branch Director. In 1992 Dame Stella was appointed Director General, becoming the first female head of MI5. The following year Dame Stella became the first Director General to be publicly avowed.

MI5 underwent far-reaching transformation under Dame Stella’s leadership. She oversaw MI5 taking lead responsibility for countering Irish republican terrorism in Great Britain, the move of MI5’s headquarters to Thames House, and instituted a policy of greater public openness to demystify the work of MI5 including beginning a programme of releasing MI5 files to The National Archives.

Dame Stella retired from MI5 in 1996 and was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath later that year. She published her autobiography, Open Secret, in 2001, and later published several novels set in the world of intelligence and counter-terrorism.

Current MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum offered his condolences on behalf of the entire organisation: