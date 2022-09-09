Cabinet Office
Death of Her Majesty The Queen - Initial public information on funeral and ceremonial arrangements
Details of the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen and other forthcoming ceremonial and commemorative events across the UK will be announced in due course.
We recognise that many people will travel to Buckingham Palace and other Royal Residences as a mark of their respect. We expect large crowds, which can pose risks to public safety. Those who do travel are asked to follow any instructions given to them by stewards and the police.
We expect significant crowding and delays on some public transport. The public should check ahead and plan accordingly.
As you would expect a number of organisations will now be making practical preparations including contingency planning for the State Funeral and related events. Access to some areas, especially in central London, will be restricted, with road closures and diversions that will cause delays to vehicles and pedestrians.
Those who wish to lay floral tributes near Royal Residences in London, Windsor, Edinburgh, Balmoral, Hillsborough Castle and Sandringham are asked to do so only in designated areas, as directed by stewards. Further details will be made available shortly.
