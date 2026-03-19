Deaths in Prison Custody 2012-13 to 2023-24

An Official Statistics in Development Publication

According to statistics published by the Chief Statistician yesterday, there were 54 deaths recorded in prison custody in 2023-24. This is the highest annual figure recorded between 2012-13 and 2023-24 and an increase of 15 from 2022-23. Overall, from 2012-13 to 2023-24, there were 399 deaths recorded in prison custody. Annual figures have generally increased over that period.

The statistics provide an overview of high-level trends in deaths in prison custody over the period 2012-13 to 2023-24 and do not reflect the individual personal stories of the people involved.

The statistics should not be taken as indicative that the risk of death changes specifically because of an individual being in prison custody. Underlying contributory or determinant factors have not been examined in the analysis presented.

Around 29% of deaths in prison custody over the full reporting period were categorised as probable suicide (115 between 2012-13 and 2023-24). Overall, probable suicide is the most frequently recorded cause of death in prison custody across the full reporting period. There were 10 probable suicide deaths in prison custody in 2023-24 (+1 from 2022-23).

Diseases of the circulatory system were the second most commonly recorded cause of death in prison custody across the reporting period (83 between 2012-13 and 2023-24, 20.8% overall). There were 12 deaths in prison custody associated with diseases of the circulatory system in 2023-24 (+2 from 2022-23), the highest annual figure across the reporting period.

There were 62 drug misuse deaths in prison custody across the reporting period 2012-13 to 2023-24 (15.5%). There were 12 drug misuse deaths in prison custody in 2023-24 (+3 from 2022-23). While there are fluctuations year to year, the annual number of drug misuse deaths in prison custody has increased over the reporting period.

There were 47 deaths in prison custody caused by cancer (malignant neoplasms) between 2012-13 and 2023-24 (11.8%). There were 11 deaths in prison custody caused by cancer (malignant neoplasms) in 2023-24 (+6 from 2022-23). The number recorded in 2023-24 is the highest annual figure across the reporting period and is nearly twice the level of the previously observed peak (6 in 2020-21).

Using standardised mortality ratios shows that the risk of death in the male prison population has been significantly lower than in the male general population in each year between 2012-13 and 2023-24. In 2021-22 and 2023-24, the risk is closer to that of the general population but remains significantly lower.

The risk of male probable suicide deaths in prison custody was significantly higher in the rolling periods 2019-22, 2020-23 and 2021-24 than the male general population. The risk of male probable suicide deaths in prison custody was similar to the general population across the rolling periods 2012-15 to 2018-21.

The risk of male drug misuse deaths in the prison population was statistically similar to the male general population in the rolling periods 2020-23 and 2021-24. The risk of male drug misuse deaths in prison custody is significantly lower than in the general population for the periods 2012-15 to 2019-2022.

Patterns in both the male prison population and the general male population impact on the standardised mortality ratios presented in the report. Therefore, consideration must be given to the patterns present in both the prison and general populations when interpreting the results.

Background

The full publication.

The National Records of Scotland publish on deaths in the general population.

If you are a journalist covering these statistics in the media, please consider following the guidelines issued by Samaritans on the reporting of suicide.

If you are struggling to cope, help is available.

NHS inform has a list of resources available to anyone, with many of these available 24 hours a day.

Samaritans can be called for free on 116 123 (UK and Republic of Ireland) or contacted via email at jo@samaritans.org. Visit the Samaritans website for more information.