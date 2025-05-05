Association for Project Management
Debunking the Myths behind AI – what it really means for you as a Project Professional
So, what does AI mean for you as a project professional, how can you take advantage of it to improve the success of your project? This webinar was held on 1 May 2025.
There is a lot of misinformation, myth, and misconception surrounding Artificial Intelligence in the press and on social media. Using real world examples and case studies around project and risk management, Carl Dalby looked at what AI is and is not, and how Project Professionals can use AI to help augment their decision making by gaining valuable insights into what their data is actually telling them.
Carl adapted his talk to reflect the very latest thinking in this very fast-moving sector
Carl has very kindly allowed his presented material to be made available for viewing. The slides on Slideshare are available now and the webinar recording on YouTube will be available in our APM resources area and also embedded below for reference within the next 5 working days.
Speaker: Carl Dalby, Group Head of AI/Digital, NDA
Carl is a seasoned digital and AI leader with over 30 years of experience in delivering innovative solutions for various organisations, from government agencies to luxury car brands. He is currently the Group Head of AI/Digital at a UK government agency managing a £4 billion annual investment, where he is defining, designing, and managing the use of AI and digital technologies to augment and improve the business outcomes and value.
He is also the founder of istimor, an advisory firm that helps clients "join the dots" to access cutting-edge innovation across AI, digital, audio, visual and metaverse applications. Additionally, he is a guest lecturer at the University of Aberdeen, an investor and advisor for several tech start-ups, and a member of multiple parliamentary and professional groups related to AI, entrepreneurship, and sports. His mission is to evangelise the benefits of world-class digital and AI solutions and bring measurable value to his partners and stakeholders.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/debunking-the-myths-behind-ai-what-it-really-means-for-you-as-a-project-professional/
