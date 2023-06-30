‘Decade-old strategy needs updating’: LGA responds to Lords Digital Exclusion report

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, digital connectivity spokesman for the Local Government Association, responded to a House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee report, which found the Government has “no credible strategy” on tackling digital exclusion

“This report reinforces our own findings about digital exclusion, which found there is little strategic guidance to councils from government on closing the digital divide.

“Councils know their communities best and have the responsibilities, relationships and assets to play a key role in encouraging older, vulnerable and disadvantaged households to get online.

“This is why it is vitally important the Government updates its near decade-old digital strategy with a new framework and national-level guidance, resources and tools for councils, to broaden internet access for all and ensure no one gets left behind.”

