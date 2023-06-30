WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
‘Decade-old strategy needs updating’: LGA responds to Lords Digital Exclusion report
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, digital connectivity spokesman for the Local Government Association, responded to a House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee report, which found the Government has “no credible strategy” on tackling digital exclusion
“This report reinforces our own findings about digital exclusion, which found there is little strategic guidance to councils from government on closing the digital divide.
“Councils know their communities best and have the responsibilities, relationships and assets to play a key role in encouraging older, vulnerable and disadvantaged households to get online.
“This is why it is vitally important the Government updates its near decade-old digital strategy with a new framework and national-level guidance, resources and tools for councils, to broaden internet access for all and ensure no one gets left behind.”
The Government has “no credible strategy” to tackle digital exclusion
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the latest statistics on GP appointments30/06/2023 10:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest statistics on GP appointments
LGA: Overwhelming majority of councils want hybrid meeting powers30/06/2023 09:05:00
The overwhelming majority of councils (95 per cent) surveyed by the Local Government Association (LGA) want the powers to be able to reintroduce virtual and hybrid technology for statutory council meetings.
Homophobia, biphobia and transphobia still alive and well in UK workplaces – TUC report29/06/2023 12:15:00
LGBT+ workers are lowering their expectations of working life to cope with ongoing discrimination and harassment, according to a new report published today (Thursday) by the TUC.
LGA - Councils ‘concerned’ by conditions of school buildings – LGA on NAO report29/06/2023 09:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board Responds to a report by the National Audit Office which found around 700,000 children in England are studying in schools requiring major rebuilding or refurbishment
LGA responds to Age UK survey on digital exclusion28/06/2023 16:35:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responds to a report by Age UK which found that some local services were not accessible to digitally excluded residents
New research suggests 1 in 2 people in Wales are struggling to keep up with monthly bills28/06/2023 14:25:00
CIPD research reveals satisfaction with pay is low in Wales, with just 42% of workers feeling they are paid appropriately given their responsibilities
CIPD - Addressing skills gaps a top priority for L&D professionals, but they face significant challenges in delivering this, new report shows28/06/2023 13:25:00
The latest Learning at Work survey by the CIPD shows that while addressing skills gaps is the key priority for almost a third (29%) of learning professionals, they face challenges across the board in achieving this.
TUC: “Playing politics with people’s incomes puts all our futures at stake”26/06/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (24 June 2023) commented on reports that the Prime Minister is expected to block recommendations by public sector pay review bodies
CBI responds to latest Bank of England interest rate decision26/06/2023 12:15:00
CBI recently (22 June 2023) responded to latest Bank of England interest rate decision.