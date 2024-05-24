Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Decades-long fights for justice remain a risk without broad 'duty of candour' and enhanced legal support for families - human rights committee warns
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to go further in improving how the state responds to major tragedies. Human rights law requires effective investigations to be carried out into deaths where the state may have been at fault. The Committee calls for stronger measures to require openness from public bodies, and more support for victims’ families to overcome an imbalance in legal support during inquests.
- Read the report summary (HTML)
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF 513KB)
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
Calls for a Hillsborough Law arose in response to the protracted failure over several decades to uncover and acknowledge the truth of what happened at Hillsborough. The Hillsborough Law Now campaign has led the call for the adoption of specific proposals designed to alter the way in which official inquiries into major incidents are approached and conducted. This report examines the need for these proposals and what progress has been made in implementing them.
The Committee welcomes initial steps by Government to improve the way public institutions respond to public inquiries and to increase the legal support provided to bereaved families. However, it warns that reforms will need to go substantially further if they are to produce meaningful changes in how victims and the public get to the truth.
It observes that public bodies may still prioritise protecting institutional and individual reputations. Also, an imbalance in legal resources between families and public bodies continues to damage effective participation by families in inquests. Further reform will be needed to resolve these issues if inquests and inquiries are to enable bereaved families to understand what went wrong and ensure lessons are learnt to avoid future tragedies.
Victims' advocates could play a crucial role in helping families navigate the maze of rules and procedures that govern how inquiries into major incidents operate. Moves to establish a standing advocate are welcomed, however there are concerns that there could still be delays in appointing individual public advocates to families following a major incident. The Committee calls on the Government to take steps to ensure no delays occur.
Creating a culture of openness
The report warns that “institutional defensiveness” in public authorities remains a barrier to establishing the truth in public inquiries and inquests. Introducing a duty of candour backed by criminal sanctions should improve openness and engagement with official investigations, but further work will be needed to produce the required culture change in public bodies.
The Criminal Justice Bill, currently before Parliament, would require the introduction of a type of duty of candour, but by focusing on the police alone and appearing to rely on internal disciplinary processes for enforcement, this would not meet the calls of the Hillsborough Law Now campaign The Committee calls for reform to be implemented more broadly, with a duty of candour placed on all public bodies.
Access to legal support
An imbalance in legal resources between families and public bodies remains a serious problem and needs to be addressed.
The Committee welcomes steps taken to improve access to legal support to families at inquests and statutory inquiries, including by removing means testing. However, inequality in representation persists. This hinders the effective involvement of families in proceedings, fails to meet human rights standards and ultimately damages the ability of inquests to uncover the truth of events.
It urges the Government to investigate further ways to ensure the legal support available to families is proportionate to that of state institutions. It notes the Government’s commitment to consulting on the extension of legal aid for inquests following public disasters and welcomes recognition that funding for public authorities is out of proportion to that spent on families. However, this must not result in steps being taken that harm the overall quality of representation, the Committee warns.
Publishing the report, Chair of the Joint Committee on Human Rights, Joanna Cherry KC MP said:
“All of us on the human rights committee have huge respect and admiration for the courage and fortitude of the families of those who died at Hillsborough and the survivors. Just this week we have also seen how the victims of the infected blood scandal had to go through a similar struggle. It is shameful that their pain was compounded by the delays and obfuscation they faced in their search for the truth, and the decades they had to wait for justice.
“Even so many years later lessons still have to be learnt to ensure that these failures are not repeated. We are calling on the Government to make sure there are cast iron measures in place that give families as much clout at investigations as the public bodies whose reputations are at risk. We also want to see more widespread measures to establish a culture of openness to ensure the truth is not hidden from the public and those involved.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/93/human-rights-joint-committee/news/201678/decadeslong-fights-for-justice-remain-a-risk-without-broad-duty-of-candour-and-enhanced-legal-support-for-families-human-rights-committee-warns/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs caution against abandoning the Census, until Government addresses long-standing failures around data-sharing24/05/2024 16:25:00
The Census should not be abandoned before officials address long-standing barriers to the sharing of data for statistical and research purposes, MPs say today.
Legal Aid: Govt lacks understanding of costs and benefits of reforms, PAC warns24/05/2024 14:30:00
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has published its report scrutinising value for money from legal aid.
Levelling Up Committee publishes Disabled people in the housing sector report24/05/2024 13:30:00
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has today published the report for its inquiry on disabled people in the housing sector.
Delivering effective financial education – Education Committee publishes report22/05/2024 16:15:00
Ten years after financial education was added to the national curriculum, a new Education Committee report calls on the Government to bolster the subject in primary and secondary schools and at post-16 level.
WEC calls on Government to investigate why eligible people are not on the learning disability register21/05/2024 11:15:00
Ministers need to investigate why eligible people are not on the learning disability register and take urgent action to increase registration, including through an awareness raising campaign, the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has warned.
The conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood17/05/2024 14:20:00
The Conduct Committee has published a report on the conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood (Kulveer Ranger). Annexed to the Committee’s report is a separate report by the independent Commissioner for Standards, which finds that Lord Ranger of Northwood breached the prohibition in paragraph 19 of the Code of Conduct on bullying and harassment.
Education Committee publishes report on teacher recruitment, training and retention17/05/2024 13:15:00
With the country facing a deepening shortage of secondary school teachers, the Education Committee calls on the Government to invest in programmes to boost recruitment, training and retention in the profession.
Procedure Committee publishes report on Written Parliamentary Questions in 2022–23 Session15/05/2024 09:15:00
The House of Commons Procedure Committee yesterday published its report on Written Parliamentary Questions (WPQs) monitoring in the last Parliamentary Session (2022-23).
Government must invest in building new social homes to tackle chronic housing shortage, say MPs08/05/2024 15:15:00
The range of financial pressures facing social housing providers has resulted in the building of less social housing and exacerbated a chronic social housing shortage in England, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today (Wednesday).