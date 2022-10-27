Decarbonising freight transport: how the logistics industry can use software to reduce carbon emissions

Reduce the carbon footprint of freight logistics using new and upcoming technologies.

How much carbon transport emits

In 2020, transport produced over a quarter of the world’s total emissions, primarily through domestic travel, but also heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and vans. Further to this, air and sea freight accounts for a combined 6% of global carbon emissions. To reduce these figures, investment into technological innovation is underway to reduce the carbon footprint of freight logistics.

What technology is available to reduce emissions?

The use of alternative fuels to cut emissions often requires the purchase of new vehicles or engine adaptations which can be costly. There are alternatives technologies available to reduce carbon footprint which are simple adaptations to existing vehicles.

Onboard software

Frequently now, newer HGVs are fitted with onboard software for the purpose of increasing road safety. In many cases, the software also increases HGV fuel efficiency and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Adaptive cruise control

Usually found in newer vehicles, adaptive cruise control (ACC) uses sensors to measure and monitor the distance of other vehicles. This information then orders the vehicle to slow down if necessary. While ACC is primarily a safety mechanism, it safely reduces speed and in the most fuel-efficient way, helping to support better fuel efficiency.

Onboard telematics devices

Onboard telematics devices on freight vehicles can provide a significant volume of data to support better fuel efficiency. Once the onboard telematics transfers its data to fuel management system software, the volume of fuel being used across the fleet can be identified.

Fuel consumption data brings insight into the price of transactions and losses (either through leakage or theft). Data produced from the fuel management system can identify vehicles that need maintenance or drivers that may need further training to control inefficient driving behaviours.

Onboard telematics devices can also supply data that highlights inefficient driving behaviours, such as unnecessary vehicle idling, harsh braking or harsh accelerating. Telematics data can be used to develop driver training development programmes to improve fuel efficiency across the fleet.

Route planning software

Most logistics providers now take advantage of route planning software to more fuel efficient journeys. The software takes into consideration driver shift times, traffic hotspots, unexpected congestion and re-routing options. It will then share live arrival times to support more efficient unloading. There are other benefits to tracking and route planning software outside of fuel efficiency, including the benefit of increased security from the live tracking of transport loads.

Carbon footprint online calculators

Lastly, online calculators that support the comparison of year-on-year metrics are available to ensure the continuous improvement of carbon efficiency. This tool will be beneficial if you want to report the work you are doing to meet your net zero targets.

Where does that leave the public sector buying teams?

Many of these technologies are already in use across the industry and in 2020 we launched our first ever Logistics and Warehousing framework to provide the public sector access to 25 registered suppliers. Speak to our suppliers today to find out what software solutions they are using to increase fuel efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint.

Additionally, the Vehicle Telematics: Hardware and Software Solutions framework can help inform business decision making and ensure that the steps you take towards greening your fleet are aligned with your organisation’s fleet policy.

