Scottish Government
|Printable version
Decarbonising homes and buildings
Revised Heat in Buildings Bill to be brought forward
A revised Heat in Buildings Bill will set a new target for decarbonising heating systems by 2045 alongside continuing work to reduce fuel poverty.
Acting Minister for Climate Action Alasdair Allan today confirmed the Scottish Government’s intention to bring forward a revised Bill for consideration by the Scottish Parliament later in 2025, to include:
- A target for decarbonising heating systems by 2045, sending a strong signal to homeowners, landlords and other building owners on the need to prepare for change while outlining collective actions to help do this.
- Provisions to boost heat network development by developing requirements for large, non-domestic premises, including powers to require public sector buildings to connect to district heating when available.
- Powers to set minimum energy efficiency standards for owner/occupier and non-domestic properties, subject to further consideration. Regulations will be progressed under existing powers to introduce a minimum energy efficiency standard in the private rented sector.
Dr Allan said:
“It is vital that we find the right balance both to reach net zero by 2045, and reduce fuel poverty.
“Many households, families and businesses are facing difficult circumstances right now and it is simply unaffordable for many building owners to make great changes in the near future – particularly for those in rural and island locations, whose needs and circumstances we must continue to consider carefully.
“Our plan to deliver a revised Bill responds to the legitimate reservations and concerns raised since our consultation completed, including the risk of exacerbating fuel poverty and burdening every individual householder with an overly onerous responsibility as we decarbonise.
“Instead of placing prohibitions on every homeowner, we will establish targets for Government to reach. Rather than looking at action through the lens of decarbonising alone, we will also commit to doing everything within our power to reduce costs for people.”
The proposed Bill will remain technology-neutral, reflecting that different properties and people will require different solutions – for example, clean heating solutions in some remote and rural areas may vary from urban areas.
The Bill would accompany related work on a Social Housing Net Zero Standard and reform of Energy Performance Certificates under existing powers.
Dr Allan also welcomed the second report by the independent Green Heat Finance taskforce, published today. This also takes a collective approach, focusing on options for financing place-based solutions, heat networks and social housing retrofit.
He added:
“This report makes a very important contribution to our understanding of the work we need to do to boost clean heat demand amongst consumers and instil market confidence to develop new products, including financing solutions.
“It also identifies key steps the UK Government needs to take to stimulate the clean heat market and reduce fuel poverty, in particular emphasising the importance of rebalancing relative gas and electricity prices, which we continue to push for.”
Background
Responses to consultation on proposals for a Heat in Buildings Bill undertaken in 2023-24
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/decarbonising-homes-and-buildings/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Internal Market Act must be repealed03/04/2025 15:05:00
Deputy First Minister urges UK Government to restore Scottish Parliament's full powers.
Minister attends Global Disability Summit in Berlin03/04/2025 14:05:00
Highlighting Scotland’s leading role at home and abroad.
Farm income falls in 2023-24 from record high03/04/2025 13:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
First Minister leads tributes to Christina McKelvie02/04/2025 16:10:00
Parliament endorses Motion of Condolence.
Change to earnings limit for carers02/04/2025 13:15:00
More unpaid carers set to benefit from Carer Support Payment.
The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020 Review: Survey report02/04/2025 11:05:00
This report outlines the findings of a survey we carried out as part of a review of The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020, which made a number of amendments to animal welfare, animal health and wildlife legislation.
Support for people in priority groups to buy a house02/04/2025 10:05:00
A scheme to help people in priority groups buy a home on the open market has reopened for applications.
Promoting local produce01/04/2025 15:05:00
Encouraging small businesses to thrive and foster collaboration amongst producers and food groups to promote local produce.