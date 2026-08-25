Decarbonising the Clyde

First award from Heat Decarbonisation Fund.

Strathclyde Country Park Watersports Centre will be transformed into a world-class sustainable tourism attraction and sporting venue after being allocated £1.18 million from the Scottish Government’s Clyde Mission Heat Decarbonisation Fund.

Economy Secretary Stephen Flynn announced the grant, the first from Scottish Government’s £25 million commitment to the Fund, during a visit to the Centre.

It will be used to replace the existing end-of-life gas boilers which burn fossil fuels that drive global warming, reducing the site’s carbon emissions by 90% annually.

A 400 Kilowatt (kW) closed-loop Water Source Heat Pump system will instead use sealed pipes submerged within Strathclyde Loch to gather heat energy in the water, further supported by 60 Kilowatt peak (kWp) solar panels.

Strathclyde Park is one of Scotland’s most-visited outdoor attractions and has played host to the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2018 European Championships.

This project will transform the 1970s building into a flagship low-carbon health hub for the whole community. Once complete in 2027, the enhanced facility will deliver improved spaces for families, watersports enthusiasts, community groups and local businesses.

Mr Flynn, who visited the Centre today (Tuesday 25th) said:

“This funding from the Scottish Government is going to help transform the Strathclyde Watersports Centre.

“The full £25 million package from the Scottish Government will help reduce costs and future-proof both the private and public sectors across the Clyde Corridor - and the £1.18 million announced for the park today marks the start of this vital work.

“It will help transform the current 50 year old building into a modern, dynamic tourist attraction with strong community benefits, supporting local health, education and job opportunities.

“Using the natural resources in the park as the heat source is an innovative idea that will cut emissions and ensure the business it fit for the future.

“We want Scotland to become a world-leader in sustainable tourism and this is exactly the type of project that will help to make that vision a reality.”

Clyde Mission is being led by Glasgow City Region with Argyll and Bute Council. Ross Nimmo, Head of Place at Glasgow City Region said:

“It’s really exciting to see the first grant go live for the Heat Decarbonisation Fund and particularly for a venue that is used by many people and communities.

“And it is a further milestone for the wider Clyde Mission programme which is on track to provide a series of recommendations later this year on how we can revitalise the River Clyde Corridor which is home to hundreds of thousands of people, jobs and employers and host to many areas of urban and rural beauty such as Strathclyde Country Park.”

North Lanarkshire Council Leader, Councillor Jim Logue, said: “We are investing the lion’s share of the circa £16m redevelopment which will give an old building a vibrant, contemporary and sustainable future which will deliver clear benefits for both the environment and local residents.

“When it reopens, Strathshore will include space for small businesses to hire; a ground floor café and seating terrace; improved facilities for accessibility, including changing places and a larger lift; a new base for the Countryside Ranger Service; space for outdoor education, and all the existing water sports and bike hire, plus refreshed changing rooms.

“As the first grant from the Heat Decarbonisation Fund, the project at Strathclyde Country Park is an example of how it can help communities and economies along the length of the River Clyde.”

Background

The Watersports Centre redevelopment is being led by North Lanarkshire Council and is costing £15.5 million.

The Clyde Mission Heat Decarbonisation Fund was officially launched late last year with a total budget of £25 million and £5 million allocation for this financial year.

The Scottish Government is funding the Clyde Mission Heat Decarbonisation Fund under the Clyde Mission programme, which aims to make the Clyde Corridor an engine of sustainable and inclusive growth for the city, the region, and for Scotland. It is led by Glasgow City Region and Argyll and Bute Council, with the Scottish Government as a key partner.

It is focussed on accelerating heat decarbonisation within the Clyde Mission corridor, a stretch of the River Clyde from Inverclyde to Lanark within 500 metres of each riverbank.