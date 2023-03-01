National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Decarbonising the power sector
The government risks not meeting its ambition to decarbonise power by 2035 because it lacks a delivery plan, the NAO warned today. With its attention focused on the recent energy crisis, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has made little progress with a long-term delivery plan for all electricity to be generated through clean energy sources.
With the government’s own net zero strategy predicting a 60% increase in electricity demand − due to modes of transport and heating in buildings switching to electricity from fossil fuels − decarbonising electricity has become the backbone of the government’s 2019 plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Switching to clean electricity generation has also increasingly become part of the government’s plan to ensure there is an affordable and secure domestic energy supply in response to the disruption to international gas supplies that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Government has set an ambition that, by 2035, all electricity should be generated using clean sources, subject to maintaining security of supply, phasing out gas-fired power stations in favour of wind, solar and nuclear power.
DESNZ was recently created as a new department taking on the responsibilities for energy security and net zero that were previously held by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. As BEIS, it had internally planned, by October 2022, to have established a clear pathway to decarbonisation by 2035. However, because it was focusing attention on responses to record-high energy bills, the department scaled back its work on coordinating long-term power sector decarbonisation. DESNZ still has more work to do to develop a delivery plan.
The lack of a delivery plan risks diminishing the confidence of industry stakeholders, who have increasingly expressed concerns about how all the change and investment that is needed across the power sector will be brought together without a strategic vision. Similarly, the absence of a clear plan and the perception that there could be changes in government policies could deter external investors from providing funds for new infrastructure or lead them to increase the rates of return they require, ultimately increasing costs for energy consumers.
While emissions from UK power generation have decreased by 73% since 1990, 41% of UK electricity is still produced from natural gas (which will need to be phased out or adapted with carbon capture to achieve decarbonisation) and greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation made up 13% of total UK emissions in 2021.
The NAO report sets out the challenges of achieving the remaining emission reductions, highlighting that the government’s ambitions for the expansion of offshore wind, solar and nuclear power will require much faster deployment rates than have been achieved before. For the government to meet its goal of achieving 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, DESNZ will need to oversee the deployment of nearly three times as much offshore wind capacity in eight years as it has in the last two decades.
Transitioning to a secure, affordable and decarbonised supply of power by 2035 will require a step-change in both private investment and the pace at which new generating capacity is built. In its Net Zero Strategy, the government estimated that £280 billion to £400 billion of investment would be needed to generate the required new capacity, however this only accounts for construction costs relating to power generation – it does not include costs for all aspects of decarbonising electricity production, such as network construction or research and innovation on technologies. Total costs will depend on multiple factors, including the location of new generation and the impact of any reforms to the electricity market.
The NAO recommends that DESNZ needs to set clear measures of overall progress with interim milestones and that these should be reported annually to Parliament, along with an explanation of how this performance information has been used to determine any significant changes to its overall plan.
“It is understandable that DESNZ and its predecessor BEIS has focused on dealing with the immediate energy crisis over the past 12 months. But one consequence of this is that it lacks a delivery plan for decarbonising power by 2035, which is the backbone of its broader net zero ambition.
“The longer DESNZ goes without a critical path that brings together different aspects of power decarbonisation, the higher the risk that it does not achieve its ambitions, or it does so at a greater than necessary cost to taxpayers and consumers.”
Gareth Davies, Head of the NAO
Full report : Decarbonising the power sector
Notes for editors
Press notices and reports are available from the date of publication on the NAO website. Hard copies can be obtained by using the relevant links on our website.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/decarbonising-the-power-sector/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Progress on the courts and tribunals reform programme23/02/2023 10:25:00
HM Courts & Tribunals Service’s (HMCTS’s) £1.3bn court reform programme is nearing its end, but its focus on delivering reforms quickly has placed additional pressures on the criminal justice system, a new NAO report has found. Despite increasing its budget to reduce the risk of missing deadlines, HMCTS does not expect to be able to deliver the programme to its current timetable and full scope.
Alcohol treatment services22/02/2023 11:05:00
The National Audit Office has published a factual briefing on alcohol treatment services in England, informed by discussions with the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and the Association of Directors of Public Health. The briefing follows concerns raised by a Member of Parliament about the current provision of alcohol treatment services in England.
Progress in improving mental health services in England Press release09/02/2023 12:25:00
Despite funding and staffing levels for mental health services increasing, and more patients being treated, millions of people with mental health needs are still not accessing services, with some facing lengthy waits for treatment, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Energy bills support schemes07/02/2023 13:10:00
The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) worked quickly to introduce financial support for rising energy bills (currently estimated at £69bn), recognising it had to make compromises to do so such as support going to households that did not need it, a National Audit Office report has found.
Education recovery in schools in England01/02/2023 10:15:00
Children are generally making progress to recover the learning they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic following action taken by the Department for Education (DfE), but disadvantaged1 pupils remain further behind the expected level of attainment than other pupils, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Supporting investment into the UK27/01/2023 12:15:00
The Department for International Trade (DIT) has made progress in presenting a coherent UK offer to investors, but needs better coordination across central government, devolved nations and other local bodies, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Department of Health and Social Care annual report and accounts 2021-22 Press release27/01/2023 10:15:00
Gareth Davies, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) and head of the National Audit Office (NAO), yesterday issued a qualified audit opinion on the 2021-22 accounts of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). A lack of sufficient, appropriate audit evidence and significant shortcomings in financial control and governance meant he was unable to provide an audit opinion on the accounts of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Progress update: Timeliness of local auditor reporting on local government in England26/01/2023 12:05:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) yesterday reported that local auditors gave opinions on only 12% of local government bodies’ 2021-22 financial statements by the statutory accounts’ publication deadline of 30 November 2022.
Investigation into the performance of UK Security Vetting Press release18/01/2023 12:10:00
Delays owing to the continued poor performance of the Cabinet Office-run UK Security Vetting (UKSV) could mean government departments risk being unable to progress work, including that relating to national security, an NAO investigation has found.