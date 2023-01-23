HM Land Registry
December 2022 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2022.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In December:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,415,670 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 323,045
HM Land Registry completed 1,415,677 applications in December compared with 1,922,381 in November and 1,480,815 last December 2021, of which:
- 340,347 were applications for register updates compared with 398,828 in November
- 652,093 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 970,759 in November
- 226,087 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 262,191 in November
- 15,841 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,085 in November
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|October applications
|November applications
|December applications
|South East
|448,084
|443,183
|323,045
|Greater London
|346,800
|356,798
|252,456
|North West
|212,060
|216,690
|170,630
|South West
|187,071
|187,625
|136,977
|West Midlands
|156,400
|160,474
|119,637
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|148,718
|153,636
|114,473
|East Midlands
|133,720
|141,574
|103,794
|North
|91,642
|98,149
|72,789
|East Anglia
|78,873
|78,922
|59,543
|Isles of Scilly
|64
|67
|130
|Wales
|85,415
|85,156
|62,119
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|144
|107
|84
|Total
|1,888,991
|1,922,381
|1,415,677
Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The January 2023 data will be published at 11am on Tuesday 21 February 2023.
