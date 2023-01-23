December 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In December:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,415,670 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 323,045

HM Land Registry completed 1,415,677 applications in December compared with 1,922,381 in November and 1,480,815 last December 2021, of which:

340,347 were applications for register updates compared with 398,828 in November

652,093 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 970,759 in November

226,087 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 262,191 in November

15,841 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,085 in November

Applications by region and country

Region/country October applications November applications December applications South East 448,084 443,183 323,045 Greater London 346,800 356,798 252,456 North West 212,060 216,690 170,630 South West 187,071 187,625 136,977 West Midlands 156,400 160,474 119,637 Yorkshire and the Humber 148,718 153,636 114,473 East Midlands 133,720 141,574 103,794 North 91,642 98,149 72,789 East Anglia 78,873 78,922 59,543 Isles of Scilly 64 67 130 Wales 85,415 85,156 62,119 England and Wales (not assigned) 144 107 84 Total 1,888,991 1,922,381 1,415,677

Top 5 local authority areas