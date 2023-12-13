Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
December 2023 FSA Board Meeting
The December 2023 FSA Board meeting takes place today at 9.00am.
The meeting is being held in Bristol and is chaired by the FSA’s chair, Professor Susan Jebb. You can still register to view it online (Opens in a new window).
The agenda for this meeting includes:
- Food Hypersensitivity
- Annual National Food Crime Unit Review
- Risk Analysis Process and Regulated Products Service Update
- Achieving Business Compliance Programme
A full agenda and published papers can be viewed in the Board meeting section of our website.
How to register for the open Board meeting
The December 2023 Board meeting will be an open meeting, and you can register to watch the meeting live online (Opens in a new window).
If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:
- Telephone: 01772 767731
- Email: fsaboardmeetings@glasgows.co.uk
Questions to the Board
To view the questions received by the FSA prior to the meeting, visit our Board page.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/december-2023-fsa-board-meeting
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA’s flagship survey shows over half of people are highly concerned about food affordability08/12/2023 11:20:00
A new government report shows that the number of people who are ‘highly concerned’ about the affordability of food has almost doubled in the past three years.
FSA warns about food safety risk from fake branded chocolate bars05/12/2023 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning members of the public not to buy or eat fake ‘Wonka Bars’ or ‘Prime’ chocolate bars for safety reasons.
FSA warns about ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars making people ill28/11/2023 14:10:00
We are warning people not to eat 'Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars that have been on sale in the Nottinghamshire area.
Record number of food businesses achieving top hygiene ratings across Wales as mandatory display turns 1027/11/2023 14:10:00
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle, and Chair of the Food Standards Agency, Professor Susan Jebb, welcome the significant improvement in hygiene ratings for Welsh food businesses on the 10th anniversary of mandatory display of food hygiene ratings.
New Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland report highlights food safety and standards resourcing challenges08/11/2023 15:05:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have published their annual ‘Our Food’ report, which reviews food standards across the UK for 2022. This is the second report since the UK left the EU and is an independent and evidence-based annual assessment of food standards across all four nations.
Consultation launched on proposals for a new framework in England for the regulation of precision bred organisms used for food and animal feed08/11/2023 13:05:00
The Foods Standards Agency is seeking views on proposals for a new framework that will regulate the use of precision bred organisms (PBOs) for food and animal feed.
Kitchen Life 2: What do people really do in their kitchens?31/10/2023 14:10:00
Award-winning research uncovers the hidden truths behind people’s food safety behaviours.
Advice on Listeria monocytogenes in imported Enoki mushrooms24/10/2023 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) are advising pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system to thoroughly cook Enoki mushrooms before consuming them due to possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes and the risk of severe disease.