December 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In December:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,335,790 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 300,944

HM Land Registry completed 1,335,792 applications in December compared with 1,793,402 in November and 1,415,677 last December 2022, of which:

257,519 were applications for register updates compared with 278,536 in November

689,205 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,014,848 in November

178,940 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 198,173 in November

57,567 were transactions for value compared with 88,686 in November

16,721 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,730 in November

Click here for the full press release