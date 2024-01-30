HM Land Registry
|Printable version
December 2023 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2023.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In December:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,335,790 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 300,944
HM Land Registry completed 1,335,792 applications in December compared with 1,793,402 in November and 1,415,677 last December 2022, of which:
- 257,519 were applications for register updates compared with 278,536 in November
- 689,205 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,014,848 in November
- 178,940 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 198,173 in November
- 57,567 were transactions for value compared with 88,686 in November
- 16,721 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,730 in November
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/december-2023-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
New in the portal: edit and submit colleagues' applications24/01/2024 14:10:00
The updates will make work on the portal more flexible and efficient, better reflecting how conveyancers work.
HM Land Registry and lenders to end progress chasing17/01/2024 15:20:00
We are working with mortgage lenders to ensure they will no longer need to chase conveyancers for updates on the status of their applications.
UK House Price Index for November 202317/01/2024 12:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
October 2023 Transaction Data22/11/2023 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2023.
UK House Price Index for September 202315/11/2023 12:15:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
September 2023 Transaction Data20/10/2023 14:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2023.
August 2023 Transaction Data22/09/2023 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2023.
July 2023 Transaction Data21/08/2023 14:20:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2023.