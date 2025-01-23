December 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2024.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In December:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,511,660 applications to change or query the Land Register

The South East topped the table of regional applications with 340,271

HM Land Registry completed 1,511,662 applications in December compared with 1,943,101 in November and 1,335,792 last December 2023, of which:

272,715 were applications for register updates compared with 306,054 in November

803,687 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,110,956 in November

184,798 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 209,365 in November

59,822 were transactions for value compared with 89,170 in November

13,961 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 16,723 in November

