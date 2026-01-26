HM Land Registry
December 2025 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2025.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In December:
- HM Land Registry completed over 1,607,440 applications to change or query the Land Register
- The South East topped the table of regional applications with 389,667
HM Land Registry completed 1,607,442 applications in December compared with 1,888,068 in November 2025 and 1,511,662 last December 2024, of which:
- 325,571 were applications for register updates compared with 315,721 in November
- 847,534 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,069,299 in November
- 205,457 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 210,324 in November
- 90,793 were transactions for value compared with 85,594 in November
- 14,621 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,993 in November
