December payment for thousands of Scots carers
Financial boost for carers ahead of the festive season.
Carer’s Allowance Supplement will be paid to more than 96,000 carers across Scotland from 4 December.
Carer's Allowance Supplement is an extra payment, currently made twice a year, for people in Scotland who get Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on the qualifying dates.
The payment of £293.50, which is only available in Scotland, will be made automatically from 4 December to people who were paid Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on 13 October 2025. Carers due to get the payment will get a letter from Social Security Scotland before the payment is made.
Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:
“As one of the first payments introduced by Social Security Scotland in 2018, I’m proud of the difference that Carer’s Allowance Supplement has made for carers across the country.
“The payment recognises the important role that carers play in our local communities and wider society. We have also recently widened eligibility for our Young Carer Grant, meaning even more unpaid carers in Scotland are benefitting from extra help.”
Paul Traynor, Head of External Affairs, Carers Trust Scotland, said:
"Since its introduction, Carer’s Allowance Supplement has provided vital additional support to unpaid carers in Scotland, helping to recognise the invaluable contribution they make to their cared for people and communities. With over one million payments made and hundreds of millions of pounds delivered, this supplement has helped ease financial pressures for thousands of unpaid carers.”
If a carer is eligible for December’s Carer’s Allowance Supplement payment but has not received a letter or payment by 15 December, they should contact Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222.
Background
- Carer’s Allowance Supplement is an extra payment for eligible unpaid carers who are paid Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on the qualifying dates. It is paid automatically without the need to apply.
- Carers who have a genuine and sufficient link to Scotland but live outside the UK in the European Economic Area, Switzerland or Gibraltar may be eligible. Find out more Applying outside of Scotland - mygov.scot
- As of 30 September 2025, 96,495 people were in receipt of Carer Support Payment – Social Security Scotland - Carer Support Payment statistics to 30 September 2025
- Carer Support Payment began rolling out across Scotland in November 2023 to replace Carer’s Allowance delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
- In October this year, around 118,000 unpaid carers who were receiving Carer’s Allowance had had their benefit awards safely and securely transferred to Social Security Scotland’s Carer Support Payment.
- A series of improvements are being made to social security support for carers. As of 17 November, Young Carer Grant has been extended to eligible young carers aged 19 – benefiting an additional 1,200 carers and allowing young carers to get up to four payments from the age of 16.
- Find out more about financial support for carers at mygov.scot/carers
- Information on other support for carers, such as financial support, wellbeing support and short breaks from caring, can be found at Help if you're a carer - mygov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/december-payment-for-thousands-of-scots-carers/
