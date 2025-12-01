December payment for thousands of Scots carers

Financial boost for carers ahead of the festive season.

Carer’s Allowance Supplement will be paid to more than 96,000 carers across Scotland from 4 December.

Carer's Allowance Supplement is an extra payment, currently made twice a year, for people in Scotland who get Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on the qualifying dates.

The payment of £293.50, which is only available in Scotland, will be made automatically from 4 December to people who were paid Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on 13 October 2025. Carers due to get the payment will get a letter from Social Security Scotland before the payment is made.

Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:

“As one of the first payments introduced by Social Security Scotland in 2018, I’m proud of the difference that Carer’s Allowance Supplement has made for carers across the country. “The payment recognises the important role that carers play in our local communities and wider society. We have also recently widened eligibility for our Young Carer Grant, meaning even more unpaid carers in Scotland are benefitting from extra help.”

Paul Traynor, Head of External Affairs, Carers Trust Scotland, said:

"Since its introduction, Carer’s Allowance Supplement has provided vital additional support to unpaid carers in Scotland, helping to recognise the invaluable contribution they make to their cared for people and communities. With over one million payments made and hundreds of millions of pounds delivered, this supplement has helped ease financial pressures for thousands of unpaid carers.”

If a carer is eligible for December’s Carer’s Allowance Supplement payment but has not received a letter or payment by 15 December, they should contact Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222.

