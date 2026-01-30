Decent homes standard brings welcome clarity for landlords and tenants

The Government has announced that the Decent Homes Standard will be extended to the private rented sector from 2035, marking a major shift in minimum housing requirements for private landlords.

The new standard will replace the existing Decent Homes Standard, which currently applies only to social housing. As a result of the recent announcement it was confirmed that the new rules will apply to both social housing and the private rental market. In brief the Decent Homes Standard will require private landlords' properties to:

Be free of 'Category 1' hazards.

Be in a reasonable state of repair.

Include core facilities and services.

Offer thermal comfort.

Not have damp and mould.

The reforms will abolish the current rule requiring kitchens and bathrooms to be replaced once they reach a set age - a move which means that landlords will no longer be forced to replace kitchens that remain in good condition. The Government's Decent Homes Standard documents can be read in full on gov.uk here.

Responding to confirmation that a new Decent Homes Standard will apply to the private rented sector from 2035, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“Providing a decent, safe place to live should be the top priority for any landlord. Whilst we will study the detail carefully, we broadly welcome the Government’s plans, which provide much-needed clarity for both landlords and tenants about the standards that should be expected of homes to rent. “That said, all the standards in the world will mean nothing without robust enforcement to back them up. At present, too many councils lack the staff and resources needed to find and root out rogue landlords. Our research also shows many councils are failing to collect civil penalties issued against landlords even where they have been issued. “It is time to ensure enforcement is properly funded and targeted, so that the cost of action falls on those breaking the rules, not the responsible majority of landlords already doing the right thing.”

Notes: