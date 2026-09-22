Deciding when the time is right for viewers to switch to internet TV

After years of debate, the Government now needs to decide the best time to switchover from digital terrestrial TV (DTT) delivered through an aerial to television delivered over the internet (IPTV).

In the Watch this space: a new strategic direction for UK media Green Paper, DCMS has asked for views on when this should happen, suggesting 2034 or 2044 as the options. techUK is supporting the Government to decide what is the best approach.

Many households use IPTV already or combine it with DTT. Nearly 80% of UK households are hybrid viewers but there is a sizeable minority of often more vulnerable viewers who still watch TV on DTT only. The Green Paper predicts 1.51m households will still be on DTT by 2034. The challenge is how to deliver a smooth IPTV switchover process that retains the best of DTT and most importantly doesn’t leave anyone behind.

Our position: move as soon as it is practical

techUK is a firm believer in the power of technology to improve lives and adoption of new technology as quickly as is possible and practical. As such, we support a full transition to IPTV as soon as is practical. The potential benefits are significant: better use of technology, improved services, more innovation, more content available to viewers, and the opportunity to bring digitally excluded households online. However, the transition must be judged against this simple test: does it protect and empower all viewers while supporting the most vulnerable?

The role of techUK’s members is pivotal to IPTV switchover. TV and device manufacturers, platforms, and broadband providers already deliver the hybrid DTT/IPTV environment in use today. They hold customer relationships, understand product lifecycles and operate the networks and services on which the distribution of IPTV will depend. The focus should be on making the IPTV distribution model a success. The future financial security of the Public Service Broadcasters (PSBs) should be considered elsewhere, in the BBC Charter review for example.

Audiences should control their own viewing experience

Policy should start from the principle that audiences should control their own viewing experience. They should be able to choose what they watch, how they watch it and in a format that suits them, rather than having unfamiliar services or platforms imposed on them.

The Green Paper identifies many of the right challenges, but the conditions for a successful switchover by 2034 are not yet fully defined. A decision on the date should be set once this is clear. Access, affordability, ease of use and device readiness must be central to any decision. The product replacement cycle for televisions and devices also matters: many products sold in the next few years may still be in use at the point of switchover, so manufacturers need clarity early enough to plan, design and support compliant devices.

Closing the digital divide cannot wait until 2034

The transition to IPTV provides a powerful incentive to tackle the digital divide. Government can’t wait until 2034 to launch a comprehensive programme to reduce the number of vulnerable customers. Helping people gain access to connectivity, devices and digital skills now will reduce the number of households needing support later.

As flagged in the Green Paper, an IPTV switchover Audience Support Package is needed but it should be backed up a comprehensive Digital Inclusion programme. Digital inclusion unlocks much wider societal benefits than just watching TV whether that is access to public services, reducing isolation or improved employability. It can’t just be seen as a technology and telecoms sector issue to solve. A strengthened, cross-government digital inclusion programme is needed, involving a broad partnership of public, private and third-sector organisations.

Government should learn from the publicly funded Help Scheme that support vulnerable viewers during the DTT switchover while recognising that IPTV support will need to be more flexible as the help needed will differ more widely. Eligibility should reflect need, affordability, skills and connectivity, not age alone. The package should draw on existing strengths across the public, private and third sectors, including using existing customer support channels, trusted third-sector relationships and Government expertise to identify who needs help and the best way to provide it.

Preserve what viewers value most about DTT

But Government needs to focus on reducing the number of vulnerable viewers in the first place by ensuring their TV experience does not fundamentally change. A simple way to do this is to ensure that the IPTV transition preserves what viewers know and value most about DTT. That means free-to-air access, universal availability of Public Service Broadcasters’ content, a familiar Electronic Programme Guide, Logical Channel Numbering, simple set-up and easy to use accessibility features.

To achieve this, Government should define what it would like the IPTV viewing experience to deliver and let the industry decide the best way to do it technically. It needs to back barrier-free, free-to-air, non-proprietary open standards. This will allow manufacturers and platforms to deliver the core benefits of DTT on IPTV. It will provide them with the freedom to use the standards and interfaces that work best for their customers, provided the overall outcome delivers access to free-to-air public service content and a familiar, inclusive viewing experience.

Mandating a single platform is the wrong approach

Mandating a single platform like Freely is the wrong approach. This would reduce choice and innovation by forcing viewers to use one TV user interface whether they want to or not. In many cases, it will force viewers to migrate to an unfamiliar, new platform on top of having to transition to IPTV. It runs counter to the way we all view content today let alone in 2034. A single platform will also create a single point of failure in the event of an outage or cyber security attack.

A technical transition plan led by a trusted body

A comprehensive Technical Transition Plan as the Green Paper suggests is needed to deliver the technical specifications necessary for a successful IPTV switchover. As well as ensuring a smooth transition to IPTV for viewers, a successful transition plan should be also judged on whether it drives competition, reduces costs, maintain consumer choice and keeps the UK aligned with international product roadmaps and standards.

This vital technical work must be led by a neutral, trusted body that has the right experience and is able to bring together Public Service Broadcasters, television and device manufacturers and platforms and broadband providers to agree on the right approach.

The good news is such a body already exists. The Digital TV Group (DTG) is well established as the UK’s expert body for setting TV technical standards. This is why it should be appointed by Government to start work immediately on the national technical specifications.

It is also important to recognise that broadband networks support many services not just IPTV, have more points of potential failure and depend on factors such as in-home Wi-Fi. Service expectations, resilience planning, funding for hard-to-reach areas and the financial impact of any expansion of social tariffs must all be addressed.

The conditions for a successful switchover

If Government creates the right conditions, IPTV switchover can happen by 2034. It can protect what viewers value already on DTT, promote innovation and help close the digital divide. But success depends on planning early, working collaboratively and keeping viewers at the centre of every decision.