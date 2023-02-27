WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Declining profitability and cost pressures weight on UK investment - CBI Service Sector Survey
Business confidence within the service sector continued to fall in the three months to February, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous quarter according to the CBI’s quarterly Service Sector Survey. Meanwhile profitability continued to drop and cost pressures remained elevated across the service sector, with costs expected to edge even higher across the service sector as a whole in the upcoming quarter.
While business volumes were flat in business and professional services, they continued to decline for the ninth consecutive month in consumer services, although the rate of decline slowed substantially.
Employment growth in business & professional services stalled in the three months to January, but it picked up again in the three months to February, whereas headcount in consumer services remained flat for the second month running.
Uncertainty about demand continued to weigh on business investment, resulting in expected cutbacks in spending on land and buildings, as well as vehicles, plants and machinery. Nevertheless firms across the service sector expect investment in IT to grow over the next 12 months.
Charlotte Dendy, CBI Head of Economic Surveys, said:
“There’s no doubt the services sector continues to face tough times, not least those dependent on consumer spending power during a period of high inflation and rising interest rates. Profitability is falling and costs are rising which is denting many businesses investment plans and is hitting business confidence across the sector.
“This underscores the need for serious action to build momentum in the economy at the Spring Budget. To offset the six-point rise of Corporation Tax in April and restore investor confidence, firms want the Government to replace the Super-Deduction by either introducing full expensing for capital investments or setting out a three-year roadmap to achieve exactly that.”
Business & professional services
- Sentiment about the general business situation continued to deteriorate, but at a slower pace than November 2022 (-20% from -55%)
- Business volumes were flat (+1% from -2%), following a decline in the three months to January (-13%)
- Cost pressures remain strong (+58% from +59%), and are set to grow at a slightly faster pace next quarter (+63%)
- Average selling price growth has eased slightly but remain strong (+21% from +30%), and are set to grow at the same pace next quarter (+21%)
- Profitability dropped for the fifth consecutive quarter and at a sharper pace than over the last three quarters (-27% Feb, -11% Nov, -11% Aug and -12% May). Profits are expected to decline at a similar pace over the next quarter (-30%)
- Nevertheless, employment grew in the quarter to February after growth stalled in the three months to January (+12% from +3%), with headcount growth over the next quarter expected to grow at a similar pace (+13%)
- Firms continue to see cutbacks in spending on land and buildings (-4%) and vehicles, plant & machinery (-14% a faster rate than witnessed in November). However, investment is set to take place in IT over the next year (+15%)
- Uncertainty about demand continues to be the biggest factor weighing on investment (52% from 48%)
Consumer services
- Optimism about the general business situation continued to deteriorate, but at a slower pace than November 2022 (-18% from -48%)
- Business volumes continued to decline for the ninth month running in the three months to February (-18% from -47% in January), albeit at a slower rate than the three months to January
- Cost growth accelerated in the three months to February (+73%), compared to the previous quarter (+57%). Expectations are for growth to edge higher next quarter (+78%)
- Average selling price growth has eased somewhat compared to last quarter (+31% from 41%), and are expected to continue to grow at a similar pace next quarter (+32%)
- Profitability fell for the fifth consecutive quarter (-48%), with profits expected to fall at a slightly slower rate next quarter (-41%)
- Employment remained unchanged in the three months to February (-2% from +1% in January). Headcount is set to remain flat over the next quarter (-1%)
- Consumer services firms expect to continue to cut back spending on land and buildings (-7%) and vehicles, plant & machinery (-10%), albeit to a much lesser degree than the previous quarter (-30% and -39% respectively). However, investment is set to take place in IT (+9%) after two quarters of expected cutbacks.
- Uncertainty about demand continues to be the biggest factor weighing on investment (45% from 57%).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK workers put in £26 billion worth of unpaid overtime during the last year - TUC analysis27/02/2023 09:25:00
UK employers claimed £26 billion of free labour last year because of workers doing unpaid overtime, according to new analysis published last week (Friday) by the TUC.
Urgent housing solutions needed for Ukrainians in UK – LGA on British Red Cross anniversary report24/02/2023 16:25:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responded to ‘Fearing, fleeing, facing the future’, a British Red Cross report on how people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine are finding safety in the UK
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note on the the situation of earthquake - affected children and families in Turkey24/02/2023 15:25:00
“I have just returned from Türkiye, where I saw first-hand some of the devastation left by the powerful earthquakes in south-east Türkiye and Syria.
NHS Confederation responds to the BMA announcement of strike dates24/02/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the BMA announcement of strike dates
Lack of dentists leads kids teeth to rot – LGA on hospital tooth extractions data24/02/2023 13:25:00
The Government should use the upcoming Spring Budget to recommit to vital measures to combat diet related ill health and childhood obesity.
LGA - Council employees’ pay offer announced24/02/2023 12:25:00
Chair of the National Employers for local government services, Cllr Sian Goding has announced a full and final pay offer for council employees
‘Councils central to supporting everyone into work’: LGA responds to latest NEET figures24/02/2023 11:25:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responded to latest figures showing there were 788,000 young people not in education, employment or training in the last three months of 2022, up from 724,000 in the quarter to September
Audit Scotland - Full transparency on NHS recovery needed24/02/2023 10:05:00
The Scottish Government needs to be clearer about how long it will take the NHS to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and to reform services.
Audit Wales - Urgent action needed to tackle dysfunctionality within the board at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board24/02/2023 09:05:00
Breakdown in working relationships within the board is fundamentally compromising its ability to tackle the numerous challenges the organisation faces