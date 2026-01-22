Decommissioning underpins ambitions for homegrown clean energy

NDA group puts decommissioning at the forefront of the agenda at Nuclear Week in Parliament.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group put decommissioning at the forefront of the agenda at this year’s Nuclear Week in Parliament, as the essential foundation underpinning the Government’s ambition to become a clean energy superpower.

Representatives from across the NDA group engaged with MPs and industry figures at the annual event, organised by the Nuclear Industry Association, to highlight progress on key programmes including taking on more sites from EDF for decommissioning, immobilising the UK’s plutonium stockpile and how it’s ensuring it has the skills needed for the future.

The NDA group is tasked with safely, securely and sustainably decommissioning the UK’s earliest nuclear sites, and supporting the communities that host them, building public confidence that the UK nuclear industry is safe, secure, and that waste can be managed responsibly and cost-effectively.

In April 2026 that mission is set to expand, with the milestone transfer of Hunterston B from EDF. The former nuclear power station in North Ayrshire, Scotland, will be the first of seven AGR sites to join the NDA estate over the next two decades.

David Peattie, NDA Group CEO said:

The transfer of AGR stations is the largest expansion of the NDA’s remit since its creation and a clear example of government policy in action and the strength of national collaboration, government and industry working hand in hand. It demonstrates why, under the NDA’s strategic leadership, Sellafield, Nuclear Waste Services (NWS), Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS), and Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS) are trusted to take on more responsibility. Our unique capabilities go beyond our core mission. We are advancing UK Government ambitions and creating a lasting positive legacy for the nation.

NDA Group CEO and apprentices in Houses of Parliament

The event was also an opportunity to showcase progress towards the safe immobilisation of the UK’s plutonium inventory. In December 2025, the first can of plutonium residue was processed into a form suitable for disposal, delivering on government policy and making the nation safer.

The programme will also create thousands of skilled jobs – with growth of the UK’s decommissioning sector creating enormous social and economic opportunity, which the NDA group is well-placed to unlock. As its role expands, the NDA group now spends £1.9bn a year across its supply chain, indirectly supporting 40,000 jobs and sustaining employment opportunities in former centres of industry.

The NDA was also proud to support the NWiP Skills and Apprenticeship Fair, hosted by Lizzi Collinge MP. It gave NDA group apprentices and graduates the opportunity to speak to MPs and industry stakeholders, sharing how they contribute to the UK’s decommissioning sector, and how their organisations are investing in a new generation of talent to support a growing nuclear industry.

Keely Salter, National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN) Apprentice of the Year and NRS Production Technician who spoke at the event, said:

Hands-on learning as part of my apprenticeship was brilliant for me, and has helped me advance my skills, learning from experienced members of my team. Since joining the nuclear industry, I have had so many amazing opportunities, helping me progress in my career and giving me the chance to speak to other apprentices and the local community about who we are and what we do.

Keely Salter, National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN) Apprentice of the Year and NRS Production Technician

Building a base of decommissioning skills is vitally important for sustaining the NDA’s mission, which will last for over a century, and for delivering the nation’s green energy ambitions.

Currently, over 1,100 apprentices and graduates are on NDA early careers schemes, with £55 million invested into early careers schemes annually, often developing talent in some of the UK’s most remote communities.

Minister for Skills, Baroness Jacqui Smith, said:

Nuclear decommissioning is creating exactly the kind of skilled, well-paid careers we need more of in this country – and these jobs are being built in communities that have long been the backbone of British industry. This government is investing in the workforce of the future to give employers greater flexibility to train the next generation. By supporting high-quality apprenticeships and skills programmes, we are helping people into good jobs while strengthening the industries our economy depends on.

MPs attending NWiP also heard about the NDA’s commitment to supporting the communities that host its sites, investing £60 million in projects over the last 5 years delivering permanent and sustainable change, and attracting an additional £200 million in funding.

This includes work underway to release land from the NDA estate, for reuse that benefits local communities and clean energy development. Chapelcross and Pioneer Park were praised as examples of where development aims to turn land the NDA no longer requires into advanced industry, bringing jobs, investment, and skills for generations to come.

If you’d like to explore the role you could play delivering the NDA’s mission, then more information on our graduate and apprenticeship schemes can be found here: NDA group Careers – The NDA group