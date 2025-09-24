Scottish Government
|Printable version
Decrease in alcohol-specific deaths
Figures show 7% fall.
Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Maree Todd has underlined her unwavering commitment to continue reducing alcohol harms, as new figures show the number of alcohol-specific deaths at a five-year low.
According to statistics released by National Records of Scotland (NRS), the number of alcohol-specific deaths fell by 7% to 1,185 in 2024.
This is the lowest number of alcohol-specific deaths registered since 2019, and a decrease of 92 from 2023.
During a visit to Glasgow Council on Alcohol, Ms Todd yesterday said:
“Behind every number is a person and my heartfelt condolences go out to those affected by the loss of a loved one through alcohol.
“It is welcome to see the number of deaths at the lowest level since 2019 and we are continuing to work closely with local Alcohol and Drugs Partnerships (ADPs) and other stakeholders to provide targeted, person-centred support, backed by record levels of funding of around £160 million this year.
“However, while we are making progress on tackling the harms caused by alcohol, we cannot become complacent.
“This is a public health priority and we are continuing to channel our energy towards reducing alcohol harm further. There is still a lot of work to be done to save and improve lives.
“Research commended by internationally renowned public health experts has estimated that our world-leading Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) policy has saved hundreds of lives and is likely to have averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions.”
Lesley Ross, CEO of Glasgow Council on Alcohol, yesterday said:
“We have a comprehensive series of services to reduce alcohol harm through direct counselling for individuals and families, community education, employability support for people in recovery and tailored services for women, the LGBTQ+ community and young people.
“We see the real impact of alcohol on health and wellbeing and remain committed to providing dedicated services specific to alcohol use.”
BACKGROUND
Alcohol-specific deaths 2024 – National Records of Scotland (NRS)
- alcohol-specific deaths only include deaths from causes which are a direct consequence of alcohol consumption (that is, wholly attributable causes such as alcoholic liver disease). It does not include all deaths that can be attributed to alcohol
- adjusted for age, the alcoholic-specific mortality rate was 20.9 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 22.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2023
- male deaths continued to account for around two thirds of alcohol-specific deaths. Both male and female deaths decreased in the past year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/decrease-in-alcohol-specific-deaths/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Embracing the economic potential of AI24/09/2025 11:05:00
Support to help businesses harness artificial intelligence.
Tackling urban gull problems23/09/2025 15:05:00
Communities across Scotland will benefit from £100,000 to tackle disruptive urban gull populations.
Supporting high-growth innovation23/09/2025 12:05:00
£5 million boost for advanced manufacturing sectors.
Next steps to lasting peace23/09/2025 10:05:00
First Minister calls for more sanctions and an end to arms sales.
National Care Service - independent advocacy: co-design insights and next steps – easy read22/09/2025 15:05:00
This report sets out findings we have gathered through research and co-design that relate to independent advocacy.
National Mission Annual Report 2024/2522/09/2025 13:05:00
Sets out the progress made between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025 by national government, local government and third sector partners towards reducing drug deaths and improving the lives of those impacted by drugs in Scotland.
Support for youth climate activists22/09/2025 12:05:00
Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin has pledged support for the next generation of green leaders in Africa as Climate Week NYC gets underway.
Climate Action Secretary to attend Climate Week NYC19/09/2025 16:15:00
Opportunity to highlight role of devolved nations in driving climate action.
Improving access to services for disabled people19/09/2025 15:05:00
Increased investment as part of Disability Equality Plan.