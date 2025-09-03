Decrease in drug misuse deaths

Figures show 13% fall.

The number of deaths caused by drug misuse fell by 13% to 1,017 last year – the lowest level registered since 2017.

According to statistics published by National Records of Scotland today, there were 155 fewer deaths in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The statistics showed that people in the most deprived areas were 12 times more likely to die from drugs as those in least deprived areas. This is a drop from 15 times more likely in 2023.

There was also a drop in the number of deaths among young people with 34 under-25s compared with 58 in 2023.

However, Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Maree Todd said ‘there is still work to be done’ by the Scottish Government to deal with the harm caused by drugs.

During a visit to The Scheme Livi recovery project, which offers a variety of creative workshops to support people dealing with substance use, Ms Todd yesterday said:

“My heartfelt condolences go to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs. “It is welcome that we have seen progress with the number of deaths at the lowest level since 2017, but I know there is still work to be done and we will continue to do everything we can to save and improve lives. “This is particularly true as we face new threats from highly dangerous synthetic opioids like nitazenes, which further raise the risk of overdose and death. “That is why we are providing record levels of funding for drugs and alcohol programmes and widening access to treatment, residential rehabilitation and life-saving naloxone. We have also supported and funded the opening of the UK’s first Safer Drug Consumption Facility and are working at pace to deliver drug-checking facilities. “The spread of grassroots support, enhanced by our funding of more than 300 organisations and projects, has also made a difference on the ground. However, we will always want to do more and will continue to work hard to adapt to new patterns of consumption and demand to direct support where it is most needed.”

The Scheme Livi co-founder Aidan Martin yesterday said:

"At The Scheme Livi, we’ve seen first-hand how grassroots projects, supported by Corra, can transform lives. Since launching full-time in March 2023, we’ve welcomed over 3,100 attendees, with 524 unique footprints, to our free creative workshops, which carry both therapeutic and creative benefits. “These attendee numbers highlight the real need for safe, supportive spaces for people impacted by addiction, trauma, mental health challenges, social isolation, and social deprivation."

Background

Drug related deaths in Scotland, 2024.

The Scheme Livi

The Scottish Government has provided record levels of funding for Alcohol and Drugs programmes with more than £115 million made available to local Alcohol and Drug Partnerships in 2025-2026.