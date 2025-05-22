Dedication and professionalism of Armed Forces rewarded with above inflation pay rise

Government recognises professionalism and dedication of the Armed Forces with 4.5% pay rise, which follows last year's record pay deal for personnel.

Military personnel are to receive an above inflation pay rise of 4.5% (3.75% for senior officers), recognising their extraordinary professionalism and the sacrifices they make to keep the British people safe.

The award forms part of the government’s efforts to fix recruitment and retention, while demonstrating how it is renewing the contract with those who serve.

The pay rise maintains the MOD’s status as a National Living Wage employer, while recognising the important work of military personnel in keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad – foundational to this government’s Plan for Change.

This pay award follows last year’s headline award of 6% (5% for senior officers) and a significant uplift for new recruits of approximately 35%, ensuring all full-time members of the Armed Forces were paid the National Living Wage for the first time. This means Armed Forces personnel have received a cumulative pay award of 10.5% (8.75% for senior officers) since July 2024.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

Our people are what make the UK Armed Forces’ reputation one of the best around the world. Our forces work tirelessly to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad. Today’s above inflation pay award recognises their dedication and underlines this Government’s commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:

This Armed Forces pay award continues to demonstrate our commitment to our people. It ensures that those who work so hard for our safety and security are supported. To do what they do takes immense courage, determination and sacrifice and I’m pleased to see so much done to recognise their efforts. Pay, accommodation and pension are key pieces of a bigger puzzle, and we will continue to put those pieces together to ensure the strength of our military for years to come.

Starting salaries for Other Ranks who have completed initial training will increase to approximately £26,334, benefiting around 7,800 of our most junior personnel.

Starting pay for junior officers will rise to around £34,676.

The package includes two new targeted retention payments for specific Royal Navy Catering Services personnel, addressing critical retention challenges in this specialist area.

A new Afloat Environmental Allowance will replace existing provisions, bringing coherence and clarity to recognise different conditions across naval platforms.

Medical specialists will benefit from an increased Medical Officers’ Golden Hello to enhance its attractiveness for consultants and registrars in specialisms with workforce capability gaps.

The Government has already taken decisive action to tackle recruitment and retention challenges by announcing new financial retention packages.

Around 5,000 eligible aircraft engineers across all three Services are eligible to receive £30,000 when they sign up for an additional three years of service. And a new £8,000 retention payment for around 4,000 eligible Army Privates and Lance Corporals each year for the next three years when they sign up for an additional three years of Service.

This announcement follows recent action taken by the department to improve the offer for our Armed Forces personnel. This includes improving living conditions through a new Consumer Charter to provide homes fit for the heroes who serve our nation, and are creating a new, independently-appointed, Armed Forces Commissioner who will have the power to investigate issues raised directly by serving personnel and their families.

Last year the Armed Forces saw a headline award of 6% (5% for senior officers) and a significant uplift for new recruits of approximately 35%. The Government has taken decisive action to tackle recruitment and retention challenges by announcing new financial retention packages.