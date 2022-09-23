Scottish Government
|Printable version
Deep concern at Retained EU Law Bill
Constitution Secretary writes to UK Government.
Environment, food and animal welfare standards are amongst thousands of laws now at risk because of the UK Government’s Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson has warned.
The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, published yesterday in the House of Commons, seeks to revoke over 2,400 pieces of EU legislation that were included in the UK statute book at the end of the Brexit transition period.
In a letter to new Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mr Robertson wrote of his deep concern at the wholesale ‘sun-setting’ of retained EU law by 31 December 2023, warning it “carries an unacceptably high risk that vital law, on which the smooth functioning of sectors of the economy and society depends, simply drops off the UK statute book”.
The introduction of the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill risks removing restrictions on the use of decontaminants on meat, such as the chlorine washes on chicken and businesses’ minimum hygiene standards. It could also jeopardise protections in relation to the safety and compositional standards of baby foods.
Holiday pay, safe limits on working hours and parental leave could also become open to deregulation. The letter also warns that the bill represents a significant further undermining of devolution, by allowing UK Government ministers to act in policy areas that are devolved, and to do so without the consent of Scottish Ministers or the Scottish Parliament.
Scottish Ministers are committed to aligning regulation in Scotland with EU regulation. Mr Robertson pressed the UK Government to reconsider the bill and its implications for the Devolved Governments.
The letter can be read in full online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/deep-concern-at-retained-eu-law-bill/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Homes for displaced people from Ukraine23/09/2022 15:05:00
Councils and Registered Social Landlords will be able to apply for Scottish Government funding to bring properties into use and increase the supply of housing for those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
Help shape the new National Care Service23/09/2022 12:05:00
Applications open to join Lived Experience Experts Panel.
Action on long waits23/09/2022 10:05:00
Health Boards have made significant progress in reducing the number of people waiting more than two years for an outpatient appointment.
Delivering economic transformation22/09/2022 15:05:00
Scotland’s inward investment and export growth plans.
Call for targeted action on soaring energy bills22/09/2022 12:05:00
Chancellor urged not to pass on costs to struggling households.
Delivering economic transformation22/09/2022 10:10:00
Scotland’s inward investment and export growth plans.
Helping more people to be treated closer to home21/09/2022 11:10:00
Innovative scheme saves 45,000 hospital admission bed days.