Met Office
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Deep dive: After the heat, can the UK finally make up its rainfall deficit?
The recent spell of cooler and more unsettled weather marks a notable change from one of the most remarkable summers the UK has experienced in recent years.
After repeated heatwaves, exceptionally high temperatures and prolonged dry weather, attention is now turning to a pressing question: can the rain arriving this week make any meaningful difference to the drought conditions affecting many parts of England and Wales?
The short answer is that rain is on the way. The longer answer is more complicated.
Looking back at two extraordinary heatwaves
Summer 2026 has been characterised by two particularly significant heatwaves, one in late June and another in mid-August. Both saw temperatures reach or exceed 38°C, making them exceptional events by UK standards. The June heatwave delivered the earliest 38°C on record, while the August heatwave saw temperatures once again reach 38°C, underlining the exceptional and sustained nature of the summer.
Despite producing similar maximum temperatures, the two heatwaves developed under slightly different conditions. In both cases, high pressure positioned to the east of the UK encouraged sinking air, allowing temperatures to rise through compression and strong sunshine.
However, there were important differences in the source of the air masses involved and, crucially, in humidity levels. The June heatwave drew warmer air from lower latitudes near Iberia, while the August heatwave was influenced by air originating much further north, including areas close to Iceland and even the Arctic region.
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Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/deep-dive-after-the-heat-can-the-uk-finally-make-up-its-rainfall-deficit
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